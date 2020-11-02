'The Mandalorian' Season 2: Is Boba Fett The Mandalorian? Find Out

When the Star Wars series The Mandalorian was launched on Disney+ in November 2019, the final shot of the season premiere pretty much broke the internet. In fact, they also set toy factories around the world into a frenzy, as fans were introduced to the child-man, a.k.a. Baby Yoda. Baby Yoda’s face featured in almost every meme created and shared on the internet in 2019.

With The Mandalorian season 2, it looks like Jon Favreau and Co. are successfully keeping the hype around the series very much alive. At the end of the show’s recent episode, fans were given a shocking final shot, although this one was far less adorable and endearing than the previous years. At the end of the episode, fans witnessed a mysterious character overlooking the action on Tatooine as the Mandalorian speeds across the desert. Who is that?

Image Source: @J12ichards (Twitter)

A brief history of 'Star Wars'

Fans of the Star Wars cinematic universe might already be aware that the very concept of a Mandalorian builds on the fame of the iconic Boba Fett. Mr Boba Fett in Mandalorian used to be one of the most feared bounty hunters in the galaxy. His genetic clone 'father,' was bounty hunter Jango Fett, and Boba learned combat and martial skills when he was just a child.

The grim and silent bounty hunter became a fan favourite in the ’80s but was phased out from the shows the main storyline. A report in Vulture reveals that there were rumours about his return to this universe through. In the Star Wars Cinematic Universe, (which from this point will be referred to as SWCU in this story) Boba was last seen falling into a Sarlacc Pit in Return of the Jedi.

Is Boba Fett the Mandalorian?

In the latest episode, fans saw that the Mandalorian is startled to see Vanth wearing Mandalorian battle armour. The marshal explains how he traded valuable crystals for Boba Fett’s armour from a group of Jawas. The power-packed action featured in the earlier part of the episode with Mando and Vanth helping the villagers and Tusken Raiders defeat a legendary Krayt Dragon. The last shot of the episode features Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett, watching as Mando speed away with armour that he once wore.

The SWCU fans will be able to recall that Temuera Morrison had also played Jango Fett in Attack of the Clones and Return of the Sith, also Jango is the character from which the Mandalorian bounty hunters were cloned in the first place. But given that Boba Fett saw the Mandalorian running across the desert, there is a high possibility that they are two different people, although they both might be deeply, genetically related. Also in The Mandalorian season 2 cast, Game of Thrones fame actor Pedro Pascal plays the Mandalorian, while Temeura Morrison plays Boba Fett. However, Jon Favreau and Co. will be able to decode this mystery in the upcoming episodes.

