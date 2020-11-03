'Grand Army' On Netflix: Here's What Happened To Joey On The Show

The new Netflix series Grand Army made its streaming debut on October 16, 2020. Loosely based on Katie Cappiello’s Slut: The Play, the show is gradually rising among the ranks of Netflix series. Grand Army on Netflix chronicles around the lives of Joey Del Marco, Dom Pierre, Sid Pakam, Jayson Jackson, and Leila Kwan Zimmer at Grand Army High School, a public high school, in Brooklyn, New York.

Ever since the show has released on the platform, fans on Twitter have been swooning over the characters and storyline. Read on to find out, “What happened to Joey in Grand Army?”

What happened to Joey in the Grand Army?

When fans of Grand Army first met Joey, she was the body-confident cool-girl queen bee of Grand Army High School, the series’ fictional central location. However, episode 3 of the show, featured some extremely disturbing events and Joey’s life took a sudden downturn. The third episode of the series is ironically named “Relationship Goals,” and in the episode, the unafraid and bold Joey is sexually abused by two of her closest friends George Wright (Anthony Ippolito) and Luke Friedman (Brian Altemus). What makes this even more disgusting is the fact that her crush, Tim Delaney (Thelonius Serrell-Freed), silently watches as she is abused.

In an interview with Refinery 29, the actor playing Joey, Odessa A’Zion explained that her initial interest in playing the character arose because she had not played someone as emotionally taxing as Joey. Joey from Grand Army wasn’t assaulted by some obviously villainous jock like it had happened in as is the case in 13 Reasons Why. Instead, it was her own best friends escalating a youthful inebriated hookup into act violence.

Grand Army Season 1 cast

According to a report in Yahoo Entertainment, Joey from Grand Army is played by the 21-year-old American actor Odessa A’Zion. The actor is famous for her work in Fam and Nashville. She has been acting since she was younger, and has previously was credited under the name Odessa Adlon. She has reportedly attended the Charter High School of the Arts (CHAMPS), in Van Nuys, Los Angeles, California.

Aside from Odessa A'Zion the show also stars a plethora of other talented actors. The series features Odley Jean as Dominique "Dom" Pierre, Amir Bageria as Siddhartha "Sid" Pakam, Maliq Johnson as Jayson Jackson and last but not the least, Amalia Yoo as Leila Kwan Zimmer. On its IMDb page, the show has garnered 7.3 out of 10 stars. If the show pools in good viewership numbers, fans might soon get Grand Army season 2.

