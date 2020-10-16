Timothee Chalamet Reaches Out To Coel Joen To Study Bob Dylan For Upcoming Biopic

In early 2020, it was announced that Timothee Chalamet will be donning the avatar of Bob Dylan in a biopic which revolves around the singer's early life. The film is titled Going Electric and is being helmed by Logan and Ford V Ferrari director James Mangold. While picking up the roles of musical legends, actors like Taron Egerton, who played Elton John, and Rami Malek who played Freddie Mercury, have been vocal about putting in extra efforts for their roles to embody the roles they're playing on-screen. Similarly, Timothee Chalamet has also been going the extra mile to prepare for the role and recently rev sealed that he reached out Joel Coen for advice on playing the character.

Timothee Chalamet reaches out to Joel Coen

Chalamet recently sat down for an interview with GQ where he explained that he was invited for a dinner by Joel Coen. Over the dinner, Timothee asked questions to Coen about Bob Dylan. Joel had co-directed the Inside Llewyn Davis which was loosely based on the life and ideas of Bob Dylan. Chalamet recalled that the director was almost weary of talking it as it was a big and potent piece of information. But, Coen did share some information to share about Dylan which resonated with Chalamet.

Chalamet revealed that the thing which he took from the conversation with Coen it shat Dylan has put out a rapid amount of work in a small period of time. Dylan released one 'groundbreaking' album after the other in his early years which helped Chalamet understand a different aspect of Bob Dylan's younger days in the music industry. Besides this, the actor also revealed that he rented out a house in Woodstock for the entire month of July. He also revealed that one of the walls in the house was dedicated to the musician and his music which was released around the time of 1960s.

Timothee Chalamet has a number of interesting projects in his kitty. He will be next seen leading the film Dune alongside Zendaya and Josh Brolin, and more. The film was expected to hit the screens in 2020 but has pushed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

