Grey's Anatomy' Fans Convinced That Series Foreshowed COVID-19 Pandemic

Earlier, fans were curious to know whether or not the medical drama series Grey’s Anatomy has planned to have a storyline revolving around the coronavirus pandemic this season. And seems like fans have finally got their answer. During an interview with a news portal, executive producer Krista Vernoff revealed that they are going to address the pandemic for sure. She also said that there is no way to be a long-running medical show and not do the medical story of the lifetime.

The panel was hosted by the Television Academy and is now available on Emmys.com to watch. Each year, Vernoff explained doctors come into the room of writers to tell real-life stories before production starts. This year, however, the doctors spoke of a horrible battle with the coronavirus, and she knows they need to integrate that into the season.

The producer further added that listening to the doctor's stories was so different. She said it has felt more like therapy. She revealed how the doctors would come in and they were the first people they are talking to about their experiences. She said that the doctors were literally shaking and trying not to cry. She added that they were pale, and were talking about it as war, a war that they were not trained for.

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ once forced patients and doctors to quarantine

In Grey's Anatomy Season 3, Episode 1, "Sometimes a Fantasy," Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) and George O'Malley (T. R. Knight) were working on a patient who may have the plague. Throughout the operation (in the previous episode), they didn't know but the IDC came quickly to drive them into quarantine.

After watching that episode, fans went on to comment on Reddit. One said “I remember seeing the episode where George and Derek were quarantined a few days before the lockdown started, and I hadn’t seen that episode in a good five years", while another fan wrote, “Eerie foreshadowing.”

People believe the plot revealed how people feel in a hospital when they need to be alone. They also demonstrated how close the quarantine of doctors is to that in various parts of the world when the real coronavirus pandemic struck in February 2020. The medical drama is all set to return sometime in fall 2020.

