'Grey’s Anatomy' Producer Reveals Two Storylines Cut From Season 16 Due To Early Finale

Grey’s Anatomy is one of the most popular and longest-running medical drama. The series has completed 16 seasons till now. In a recent media interaction, Krista Vernoff, the showrunner of Grey's Anatomy revealed that two storylines for season 16 were cut from the show so as to end the season early.

Grey’s Anatomy’s Season 16 was ended with episode 21. However, Krista stated that originally four more episodes were planned in the season’s finale. Describing the two storylines, Krista Vernoff said that the viewers would have seen a storyline that would have describes why Teddy Altman cheated on Owen Hunt, and a storyline involving Andrew DeLuca that would have revisited the human trafficking case. Krista Vernoff stated that Grey’s Anatomy had an episode coming up where the makers were able to describe Teddy’s behaviour in a much better way. However, they didn’t get to air it. She added that maybe the storyline may change when they shoot season 17 of Grey’s Anatomy. Talking about the character Kim Raver, Krista said that she feels sorry for Kim as she was left in a strange place in the story at that point when she was finally having a happy ending for herself.

Furthermore, Krista spoke about DeLuca’s incomplete storyline and said that she was really disappointed that the makers couldn’t complete it. She added that they did a story where there was a victim of human trafficking like two episodes ago, and DeLuca recognised it but he was in such a mentally compromised, manic state that nobody listened to him and the girl left. Krista Vernoff stated that she feels sad that they cannot air the episode where the girl comes back. She also dropped a hint for the Grey’s Anatomy's fans when she revealed that she may complete the story in the next season. Grey’s Anatomy airs on Thursdays on ABC in the US. It airs on Sky Witness in the UK with selected episodes also available on Now TV.

