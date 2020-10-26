Doom Eternal Ancient Gods Ending Explained: Is Doomguy The Dark Lord?

Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods base game Update 3 has been released. It comes with a multitude of new content and features that have been available with the paid DLC. It comes with a focused story campaign which is also quite challenging as compared to the original game. It can also be overwhelming for most players, especially those playing the game for the first time. Today, we give you a breakdown of what happens at the end of this game’s campaign DLC which makes things far more confusing for the fans.

Doom Eternal Ancient Gods ending explained

The campaign expansion picks up after the main game and requires you to take down every demon on planet Earth and Urdak. The demons now have complete control of Urdak who can manipulate the portals however they wish. The Doom Slayer needs to search for Samuel Hayden in order to remove the demons from heaven.

So, Ark, along with Hayden, gets Slayer's assistance and makes a claim that they have the Seraphim's body stored in a base. Soon, it appears that Samuel Hayden was also Samur Mayke. They also reveal that Samur Mayke will become a monster unless Doomguy retrieves the soul sphere of the father and returns him to physical form. However, the Doomguy chooses to destroy the sphere instead of bringing it back. Later, he goes back to Urdak, where Samur gets into a transfigured form to take on the Doomsguy.

Right after the incident, a short video plays which suggest that the Doomsguy could possibly be the Dark Lord. However, there is short audio from the Father which also indicates that the Dark Lord in his physical form is someone who must take charge of the forces of hell. It is also revealed that the Father made hell as a field realm and Dark Lord as the son of God. The Dark Lord was previously known as Davoth, who envied the Father's power and the Eternals of heavens. Due to this, God removes the life sphere from Davoth's body; however, he still keeps him alive. Davoth will only be destroyed by someone who possesses primaeval powers.

At the end of it, you are left wondering if the Doomsguy is actually the Dark Lord himself, or is he a creation to correct his earlier mistakes. However, with the Doomsguy destroying the Father's life sphere, he has already betrayed him, similar to what Davoth had done earlier. Nonetheless, there is still a strong belief that the Father created the Doomsguy with supreme powers and that his actions were at the behest of the Father himself. A lot of the questions are still left unanswered and it is fair to say that they will only be uncovered with the next DLC.

Image credits: Bethesda Softworks