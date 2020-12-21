'Gunsmoke' Christmas Episodes That Will Light Up This Holiday Season

There have been several drama series in the past but there have been only a few to reach the heights of the series Gunsmoke at its peak. The Western drama series was created by director Norman Macdonnell and writer John Meston. The plot of Gunsmoke showed stories that took place in and around Dodge City, Kansas during the settlement of the American West. The central character is Marshal Matt Dillon which was played by James Arness. When it was aired in the UK the series was initially titled as Gun Law but later it was reverted to Gunsmoke.

The TV series ran for a total of 20 seasons from 1955 to 1975 and is one of the longest-running TV series. The show is still remembered by fans all over the world. As the Christmas eve is coming close, a lot of people have been wondering about best Christmas episodes of Gunsmoke and all Gunsmoke Christmas episodes. For all the people who are curious to know about the Gunsmoke Christmas episodes, here is everything you need to know about it.

Best Christmas episodes of Gunsmoke

Magnus

It is the 12th episode from the inaugural season of Gunsmoke. The episode is full of drama and shows the relationship between Chester and his brother. It was directed by Charles Marquis Warren and story was done by John Meston. The official description about the episode on IMDb reads as, “Chester is concerned when his nomadic and "uncivilised" brother pays a Christmas visit to Dodge, but Magnus Goode proves worldlier and more adaptable to town life than anyone thought possible.” The episode featured James Arness, Dennis Weaver, Millburn Stone in the lead roles. Robert Easton who played the role of Magnus also played the role on its radio version. The episode Magnus is rated 8.2 on IMDb.

P.S.: Murry Christmas

The 15th episode in 17th season is all about the festive spirit. With a rating of 8.3, P.S. Murry Christmas is one of the highest-rated Gunsmoke episodes on IMDb. The official description about the episode reads as, “Chester is concerned when his nomadic and "uncivilized" brother pays a Christmas visit to Dodge, but Magnus Goode proves worldlier and more adaptable to town life than anyone thought possible.”The episode was directed by Herb Wallerstein and is written by William Kelley.

