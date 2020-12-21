'The Office' Christmas Special Episodes You Can Watch This Holiday Season; See List

The Office has received the status of one of the most innovative situational comedies that have ever been produced, thanks to the team of writers that have come up with innovative concepts for every episode. One would think that there's very little one can do when it comes to Holiday special episodes, but then the list of Christmas Episodes of The Office is evidence of the fact that there are unlimited ways in which a Holiday special episode can be executed. Here, we have enlisted the 5 best Christmas episodes of The Office that one can watch during the holiday season.

1) Season 7 Episode 11 & 12: "Classy Christmas"

The list of the best Christmas episodes of The Office has to start with the one in which Steve Carrell's Michael Scott referred to himself as Santa Bond. In the two-parter, one can see that Holly makes a grand return to Dunder Mifflin while Toby tends to his Jury Duty. In view of the latest set of developments, the two-parter Christmas episode sees Michael making Michael throw Pam a second office Christmas party to coincide with her return. The other set of comical scenes are a direct result of Jim and Dwight's snowball fight. The family spirit of Christmas gets highlighted by showing a track involving Darryl, who can be seen hoping to celebrate Christmas with his daughter.

Source: A still from the show

2) Season 3 Episodes 10 & 11: "A Benihana Christmas"

In this Christmas episode, Steve Carrell's Michael Scott indulges in some inappropriate behaviour in the form of sending out an inappropriate holiday greetings message to a colleague, which causes tensions for the party planning committee. The other track involves Angela practically rejecting every single party plan that Karen comes up with. In retaliation, Karen indulges in what she probably considers to be rebellious behaviour.

Source: Still from The Office

3) Season 9 Episode 9: "Dwight Christmas"

The Office's final Christmas episode is one of those few times when Rainn Wilson's Dwight Schrute gets the centre stage. In the episode of what turned out to be the beloved sitcom's farewell season, Dwight got to show his Dunder Mifflin colleagues how his family back home would make use of the holiday season. As expected from every episode that is about Wilson's character, things tend to deviate from the day to day events of Dunder Mifflin by a substantial margin. In a sequence, Dwight can also be seen dressing up as Belsnickel, a prominent character from the Dutch lore.

Source: A still from The Office

4) Season 2 Episode 10: "Christmas Party"

This particular episode is when the viewers get to see what The Office cast members celebrate Christmas for the first time. It can be safely said that this particular episode set the tone for every Christmas episode that followed. Much like its successor episodes, "Christmas Party" included an emotional track, a storyline that was curated with the intention of adding hilarity and a sub-plot that evokes a reaction out of viewers by using absurdist comedy as a tool.

Source: A still from The Office

5) Season 6 Episode 13: "Secret Santa"

In this episode, the entire The Office cast can be seen being put through a litmus test as a set of unfortunate developments threaten the Christmas Celebrations for Dunder Mifflin. The comedy track of this episode has its unique set of merits and demerits. Also, as one has come to expect from sit-com episodes that they usually have a piece of negative news to deliver at first, and everything gets resolved by the end.

Source: A still from The Office

