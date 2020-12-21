Ruskin Bond Urges Fans To Write To Santa Claus This Christmas 2020

Ruskin Bond has been pretty active on his social media and keeps sharing updates about his life and upcoming books. As Christmas day 2020 is on its way, the famous author shared a video clip of himself on his Instagram handle and asked his fans to do something for Christmas day 2020. Let’s have a look at Ruskin Bond’s Instagram and see what the author posted and how his fans reacted to it.

Ruskin Bond asks fans to write letters to Santa Claus

Ruskin Bond recently took to his Instagram handle and shared this video clip in which he can be seen sitting in a room where he was surrounded with books. In the video, Ruskin Bond said sorry to all his fans and added how cold it was at Mussoorie so he couldn't go outside and give a view to them of the mountains. He also urged his fans to write to Santa with the list of the things they’d like and added how it need not be gifts, but maybe something about the world they would like to see next year.

He also mentioned how Santa Claus has a limited budget, and if everyone was making a long list of gifts that they would like to get then, they might not be able to get all of them. Ruskin Bond later insisted on writing to Santa Claus by sending him a card. He then showed his card and said how he too had a nice one in the post. In the end, Ruskin Bond wished everyone a Merry Christmas and a wonderful year ahead.

All the fans took to Ruskin Bond’s Instagram to wish him a great Christmas day 2020 ahead. Some of his fans also mentioned how joyful and stress relieving it was when they read his autobiography. One of his other fans also wished him a lifetime of happiness and prosperity. She also added how she grew up reading his stories and watching Ek Tha Rusty. She later wished him a Merry Christmas and loads of happiness every moment. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Ruskin Bond’s Instagram post.

Ruskin Bond’s books

Some of Ruskin Bond’s books that were a delight for his fans are namely The Room on the Roof, Delhi is not Far, A Flight of Pigeons, Cherry Tree, The Blue Umbrella, Angry River, Great Stories for Children, Lone Fox Dancing and many others.

