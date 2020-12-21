'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Christmas Episodes That Are Perfect To Watch This Holiday Season

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is considered to be one of the funniest shows. With seven seasons so far., Brooklyn Nine-Nine has been created by Dan Goor and Michael Schur. Brooklyn Nine-Nine cast includes Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher, Stephnie Beatriz, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Joe Lo Truglio, Chelsea Peretti, Dirk Blocker, and Joel McKinnon Miller.

The plot of the show revolves around how the detectives of the New York’ 99th precinct come together to solve crimes. There are some episodes based on the holidays, that are not just hilarious, but also hear-warming. While the number of Thanksgiving special episodes outnumber the Christmas special on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, they are an absolute delight to watch nonetheless. There are three episodes based around Christmas holidays in the series. Here is a look at the Christmas episodes of Brooklyn Nine-Nine and their IMDb ratings.

Also read | Ariana Grande Announces Engagement With Dalton; Fans Say "She Deserves The World"

Also read | Where Was 'Good Will Hunting' Filmed? Know The Locations Of This Oscar-winning Drama Film

Christmas episodes of Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Christmas

This is the 11th episode of the first season. On the occasion of this holiday, Captain Holt announces that he does not want any presents to be given to him and this worries Amy as she has to now return so many of the presents that she got for Holt. Jake learns that Holt has been receiving death threats which are dismissed as a hoax by the latter, but Jake is made in charge of Holt’s security. Terry has to go in for his psyche evaluation the same day which will determine whether or not he is ready to hit the streets again. This episode has an IMDb rating of 8.2.

Yippie Kayak

This is the 10th episode of the third season. On the occasion of Christmas, Amy yet again tries to gift Holt something which goes terribly wrong again as her gift package is deemed to be a bomb by him. Charles gets some of the most expensive gifts for Jake on account of Christmas, but Jake forgets to buy something for him because he was focused on getting the gift for Amy. He lures Gina into coming to get a gift with him to the store, but they are trapped in the store because it is being robbed. In the end, Gina and Charles save the day. This episode has an IMDb rating of 8.8.

Captain Latvia

This is the 10th episode of the fourth season. Charles promises his son Nikolaj that he will get him a Captain Latvia figure as his Christmas present. But the action figure is not shipped on time and this makes them go to the mailing service to enquire about it but they find them to be smuggling things. As Holt has been taking the day’s brief with the detectives, the Metropolitan Transit Authority comes in to challenge them for carolling competition. This episode has an IMDb rating of 8.8.

Also read | Kylie Jenner Slammed By Animal Rights Activists While Shopping In LA For Christmas

Also read | Seinfeld Christmas Episodes: Details About The Best Holiday Special Episodes Of The Sitcom

Image courtesy- @nbcbrooklyn99 Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.