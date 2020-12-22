'Haikyuu' Voice Actors List: A List Of Artists Behind The Faces Of The Key Characters

Haikyuu! is a Japanese Manga series that is based on Shōyō Hinata, a fictional boy who is determined to become a legendary volleyball player in spite of the fact that his stature is far from ideal. The manga series teaches the philosophy of the need to attain victory at all costs and is more or less presented in a David vs Goliath style of storytelling.

The article that can be found below enlists key Haikyuu characters and the voice actors who play them along with the name of those who translate the characters' parables in English and German. The images that will follow individual descriptions are that of the character, the actor who is has voiced them in Japanese and then, that of the actor who has dubbed for them in English. All images are subject to availability.

1) Ayumu Murase & Bryson Baugus as Shoyo Hinata

The list of Haikyuu voice actors starts with Ayumu Murase, who is the original voice of Shoyo Hinata. Hinata is the central character in the manga series and serves as a human form of determination and courage in the series. Shoyo Hinata's dubbing for English has been done by Bryson Baugus.

2) Kaito Ishikawa & Scott Gibbs as Tobio Kageyama

Tobio Kageyama, who is known as "The King Of The Court" in the series, is the show's second lead. Tobio, like many characters in the Japanese series in the past, starts off as an antagonist but then becomes one of the good people on the show. The Haikyuu voice cast which is responsible for bringing him to life are Kaito Ishikawa (Who is Tobio's original Japanese voice) and the member from the list of Haikyuu dub voice actors that has lent his voice for the English version is Scott Gibbs.

3) Satoshi Hino & Justin Doram as Daichi Sawamura

The next addition to the list of Haikyuu characters is its tertiary lead, Daichi Sawamura. Daichi Sawamura is known to be one of those stable-headed characters who later gets handed over the responsibility of keeping an entire volleyball team in check. The Haikyuu voice cast that has brought Sawamura to life are Satoshi Hiro (For the Japanese version) and the member of the Haikyuu dub voice actors who is essentially Hino's English counterpart is Justin Doram.

4) Daisuke Namikawa & Chris Patton as Toru Oikawa

Toru Oikawa is the show's antagonist and later on, in the series, develops into one of the show's most complex and important characters. The name of Toru Oikawa voice actor is Daisuke Namikawa, who is essentially the Japanese voice for Oikawa, while Chris Patton is responsible for making Oikawa's parables and intentions clear for the English-speaking audience.

5) Yoshimasa Hosoya & Orlanders Jones as Asahi Azumane

I love finding out that a character has a black VA! Just discovered the English VA for this giant sweet-heart is Orlanders Jones pic.twitter.com/qlTLBbwOg9 — The Anime Tea (@theanimetea) November 10, 2019

Asahi Azumane is one of those characters who is essentially reliving his past as a volleyball player while he tends to his professional commitments as a Tokyo-based apparel designer. Every now and then, Asahi acts as a voice of reason for the characters who are currently on the court. The Haikyuu voice actors that brought Azumane to life are Yoshimasa Hosoya for the Japanese version, while the dubbing in English for the character in question has been done by Orlanders Jones.

