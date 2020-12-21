Ariana Grande Shares Pic Of Engagement Ring, Fans Think It Has A Deeper Meaning Behind It

Earlier today, Ariana Grande’s engagement news took social media by storm. The singer got engaged to her boyfriend Dalton Gomez and shared pictures of her engagement ring as well. As happy as the fans of the two were, netizens think that there is a hidden meaning in Ariana Grande’s ring.

Ariana Grande's engagement ring

Ariana Grande’s engagement ring is a rather uncommon one and featured two stones, a diamond as well as a pearl. The ring has an oval cut diamond sitting adjoined to an ivory pearl in a gold band. Check out the pictures of her engagement ring below.

As soon as the news about Ariana Grande getting engaged spread, on social media, the fans of the singer flocked to social media to express their thoughts on the same. A number of fans admitted that they think that the ring has a deeper meaning than what meets the eye. They took to social media and wrote on Twitter that the ring has a striking resemblance to another jewellery piece owned by Ariana.

Ariana's pearl ring

Apparently, years ago, Ariana Grande had shared an image of a ring that her “nonna” had gifted her. The singer had revealed that “nonna had a ring made” for her with the pearl from her “grandpa’s tie pin”. She had further revealed in the caption that her nonna had told her that her grandpa had come in her nonna's dream and had told her that it would protect her. Check out the picture of the ring Ariana got from her grandmother below.

nonna had a ring made for me w/ the pearl from grandpa's tie pin. she says he told her in a dream it'd protect me. <3 pic.twitter.com/BkvGSfuGWh — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 28, 2014

Netizens react

Remembering that, netizens think that the pearl on her engagement ring looks very similar to the ring she got from her grandmother. A number of other netizens stated on social media that everything in the ring seems same and just the diamond has been added on it. Few other fans think that even if it is not the same ring, it represents that pearls have a special place in the singer’s life. Check out some of the comments by netizens below.

Congratulations @ArianaGrande 💎

I wonder if this pearl is the one from her Grandpa Grande that was made into a ring? #ArianaGrande pic.twitter.com/3XUCWowVeJ — Cყŋɬɧıą♡➳☽✧𑁍🎄 (@mittcynth) December 20, 2020

ARIANA GRANDE BUTERA IS ENGAGED AND ITS THE SAME RING AS THE ONE NONNA GAVE HER WITH HER GRANDPA’S PEARL IM SOBBING🥺 pic.twitter.com/tmTFocYENg — nyhh grande (@shutupnyhh) December 20, 2020

Can we talk about how Ariana Grande's engagement ring has the pearl from her grandfather? I'm not crying you are. (Also RIP grandpa Grande. — Samantha Simlish Queen (She/Her) (@SamPikaEevee) December 20, 2020

@ArianaGrande 's engagement ring is attached to a pearl that came from her grandpa's tie-pin which nonna gave to her 💍 — Şeyma Zişan❀ (@SlayFableAriana) December 20, 2020

i’m so beyond happy for them 🥺 and the meaning behind the ring is so beautiful. ariana will always have a piece of her grandpa with her@ArianaGrande pic.twitter.com/K0g3ox8FYD — brooke (@remanqel) December 21, 2020

ARIANA GRANDE BUTERA IS ENGAGED AND ITS THE SAME RING AS THE ONE NONNA GAVE HER WITH HER GRANDPA’S PEARL IM SOBBING🥺 pic.twitter.com/tmTFocYENg — nyhh grande (@shutupnyhh) December 20, 2020

Read Also | 'High Time The Truth Came Out': Govinda After Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' Comments

Read Also | Payal Ghosh Poses Question On 'credentials' Of Actors Amid Ongoing Drug Probe

Who is Ariana Grande engaged to?

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have been dating for quite some time now. The two are often seen together in pictures posted by their friends on social media. Check out some of the pictures below.

Read Also | Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather

Read Also | Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.