'Cross Country Christmas' Cast: List Of Actors Of The 2020 Christmas Themed Hallmark Film

Cross Country Christmas is a 2020 TV movie, by Hallmark revolving around the holiday season, as the name suggests. Directed by Catherine Cyran, the plot of the movie follows Lina and Max, who are stuck in a snowstorm, which ruins their holiday plans. They realize they must work together in order to find a way home, without taking it out on each other. The film has an IMDb score of 8.7. Read on to know about the cast of Cross Country Christmas.

Cross Country Christmas cast

Rachael Leigh Cook

The Cross Country Christmas characters include Lina, played by Rachael Leigh Cook. Cook is an American actor, producer, and model. She has starred in the films The Baby-Sitters Club, She's All That, and Josie and the Pussycats, and in the television series Into the West and Perception. She is also the voice behind various characters in Robot Chicken and Tifa Lockhart in the Final Fantasy series, starting with the English version of the film Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children.

Greyston Holt

The Cross Country Christmas cast includes Greyston Holt, who portrays the character of Max. Holt is a Canadian actor and model and is known for his role as Ray Prager Jr in the television series Durham County, as young Emerson Hauser in the Fox series Alcatraz, and as Clayton Danvers in Space series Bitten. His famous works include See No Evil 2, She Made Them Do It, Christmas Secret, Hannah's Law among others.

Jon Cor

The cast of Cross Country Christmas includes Canadian actor Jon Cor as well. He is known for playing the role of Jake in Beaver Falls, Brick in Total Drama Revenge of the Island, Zach Creed in Being Erica, Jake Byers in The Boy She Met Online, and Hodge Starkweather in the TV series Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments. He also appeared in Saw 3D as Ryan. His famous works include American Pie, The Boy She Met Online, Forbidden Fruit among others.

Sebastian Gacki

The cast also has Sebastian Gacki in the 2020 holiday film. The Canadian actor is has worked in a few television series and movies since 2004 when he began his career. His famous works include Supernatural, Smallville, One Way, Killer Bash among others.

Image Credits: Rachael Leigh Cook Official Instagram Account

