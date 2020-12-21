'The Moodys' Cast: List Of Actors And Characters They Play In This Show

The Moodys was a 2019 television show which aired for only a single season. The show was co-written by Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg and Tad Quill. Bob Fisher and Rob Greenberg were the helmers of the eccentric The Moodys characters. Jay Karas also directed four episodes out of the six which premiered in 2019. If you are wondering about the cast of The Moodys here is a list of all the actors and the characters they play in this sitcom.

'The Moodys' Cast: List of all actors and characters they play

Denis Leary as Sean Moody Sr.

Denis Leary plays the role of Sean Moody Sr. Sean Moody Sr. is the head of the family. He is married to Ann Moody and has three grownup children. The holiday drama of this dysfunctional family is funny in every way. Some of the notable credits of Denis Leary are Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll, The Job, Rescue Me and the voice of Diego in the Ice Age franchise.

Elizabeth Perkins as Ann Moody

Elizabeth Perking plays the role of Ann Moody. The mother of three hard to handle children who herself isn't very normal. She is stuck in a marriage which is arguably colossal tragedy. Some of Elizabeth Perking notable credits include Weeds, Sharp Objects, This Is Us and Truth Be Told.

François Arnaud as Dan Moody

François Arnaud plays the role of Dan Moody in the show. Dan Moody is the youngest of all the children in the Moody family. Other notable projects of François Arnaud's are The Borgias, UnReal, Blindspot, I Killed My Mother and Jean of the Joneses.

Chelsea Frei as Bridget Moody

Chelsea Frei plays the role of Bridget Moody. Bridget Moody is the only sister who is the only sibling to see their families troubles for what they are. Chelsea Frei is famous for her roles in The Addams Family, Sideswiped, The Last O.G and Victoria Gotti: My Father's Daughter.

Jay Baruchel as Sean Moody Jr.

Jay Baruchel plays the role of Sean Moody Jr. Much like his father Sean Moody Jr. is also a colossal mess. He is the eldest sibling and is still living with his parents. Jay Baruchel's notable pieces of work include Goon, This is the End, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World and How to Train Your Dragon: Homecoming.

