'Hailey Dean Mysteries' Cast: Know The Actors Who Starred In This Hallmark Film

Haily Dean Mysteries is a film franchise which is based on Nancy Grace's novel series which go by the same name. The films are aired on the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Channel in the US. The plot of the movies revolves around a prosecutor working in the District Attorney's office who later quits her job to become a marriage counsellor and therapist. The film franchise has released nine installments of the movie, the first in 2016 to the last in 2019. If one wants to know Hailey Dean Mysteries cast, read along.

Details of the cast of Hailey Dean Mysteries

Kellie Martin as Hailey Dean

Kellie Martin played the character of Hailey Dean, the titular character in the film series. She left her job as a prosecutor in the District Attorney's office and becomes a marriage counsellor and therapist. She also has starred in Life Goes On, A Pup Named Scooby-Doo and Christy.

Image courtesy- Screengrab from trailer

Viv Leacock as Fincher Garland

Viv Leacock essayed the character of Fincher Garland in the films. Garland is an investigator who is of great help to Hailey. He always helps Kellie out in various ways in all investigations. He is one of the most intriguing of Hailey Dean Mysteries cast.

Image courtesy- Screengrab from trailer

Giacomo Baessato as Detective Danny Morgan

Giacomo Baessato played the role of Detective Danny Morgan. Morgan is a homicide detective. He also often helps Hailey on her cases with his insight. He is one of the most interesting of the cast of Hailey Dean Mysteries.

Image courtesy- Screengrab from trailer

Lucia Walters as Detective Charlene Montgomery

Lucia Walters played the character of Detective Charlene Montgomery in all the nine films of the franchise. She, too, is a homicide detective who replaces Detective Morgan. Over the course of time, she and Hailey also develop a close bond.

Image courtesy- Screengrab from trailer

Matthew MacCaull as Dr Jonas McClellan

Matthew MacCaull played the role of Dr Jonas McClellan in the film series. He is a newly appointed medical examiner. He and Hailey start liking each other and also get into a relationship.

Image courtesy- Screengrab from trailer

Emily Holmes as Sabrina Butler

Emily Holmes essayed the character of Sabrina Butler in the film. Sabrina is Hailey's good friend who is also a therapist. She also runs her practise alongside Hailey's.

Image courtesy- Screengrab from trailer

