No Audience, Pre-recorded Events: Here's How Grammy Awards Will Be Held This Year

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has created havoc all across the world leading to the postponement of all the major events. With many award ceremonies and cultural activities facing the brunt of the crisis, Variety mentioned some of the intriguing details pertaining to this year's Grammy Awards that has been postponed to March 14 from January 31. This year, the award function will be held at Los Angeles Convention Center, with the show's traditional home.

Details on Grammy Awards

Owing to the safety of the people amid the ongoing pandemic, the show will be organized with no audience in presence. Meanwhile, a small number of media will be attending the event. Talks have been going on between the organisers for a live red carpet broadcast featuring all the performers and presenters in the show.

Read: Why Cardi B's WAP Isn't On The Nominations List For The 63rd Grammy Awards

Read: Rapper Drake Takes A Dig At The Grammys, Says They 'may No Longer Matter'

Much to the surprise of the fans, this year an array of live performances have been planned, but many are likely to be pre-recorded, at venues other than the Convention Center. This year, pop singer Beyonce has bagged the number of nominations with nine in eight categories. Following Beyonce are Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, and the rapper Roddy Ricch who are other major contenders for awards.

However, the venue of the award ceremony is currently unclear and is subjected to be changed at the last moment. There are possibilities from the authorities to shift the venue to the open plaza surrounding the building where it has been decided to conduct currently. The roof of the venue could be under consideration, or Gilbert Lindsay Plaza, where red carpets often take place. It's also possible that segments could be staged from any two, or all three.

Read: Beyoncé's Daughter Blue Ivy Carter Gives Her Grandmother Tina Knowles A Makeover

Read: Grammy Awards Shift To March Due To Pandemic Conditions

(Image credit: AP)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.