'Hawkeye' Villain Revealed? Madame Masque To Go Against Clint Barton In The Marvel Series

Marvel Studios did not make any major announcements or released a film this year-round in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Whereas, DC held an entirely virtual event named DC Fandome which introduced the fans to what they had in store. However, Marvel surprisingly dropped the trailer for the Wanda-Vision series which ended becoming the talk of the town. Similarly, major developments about Marvel's Disney+ series' have been making waves on the internet. As of now, The Direct has reported who the villain in the Hawkeye series will be.

Disney+ 'Hawkeye' series villain revealed?

The Hawkeye series will be featuring Madame Masque (Giuletta Nefaria) in a prominent role, according to The Direct. Though Madame Masque has been a villain in comic books, the series will rather be using her as a getaway villain before Hawkeye comes face to face with the main threat. Clin Barton played by Jeremy Renner in the Marvel cinematic franchise will be training Kate Bishop to pick up the mantle of the archer hero.

Madame Masque is a longtime Marvel Villain who in the comic book tried to sabotage Hawkeye's life by attempting to buy the footage which framed him for murder. As of now, it is not sure whether the series will follow a similar storyline.

Hawkeye was one of the first shows to be announced by Disney+ back in 2019, but it has been met with many hiccups on the way. Earlier, it was revealed that Hailee Steinfeld will be playing Kate Bishop in the MCU but no confirmation for the same has been made yet. The series has been based on Matt Fraction's rendition of Hawkeye in the comic book which hints that Jeremy Renner will finally don the Hawkeye costume which has not been showcased in the MCU.

On the other hand, Madam Masque does not possess any superhero powers, which make her a perfect fit to be the nemesis of a hero who also does not have any superhero powers. Madame Masque is known for her espionage and hand-to-hand combat skills which make her a perfect candidate to feature in a Hawkeye series. The Disney+ Hawkeye series is expected to go on floors soon.

