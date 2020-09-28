Henry Cavill Says He Would Jump At The Opportunity Of Playing The Next James Bond

James Bond is one of the most popular characters in films. Daniel Craig will soon be heading out in his last outing as agent 007 in No Time to Die. There are several speculations on who could play the next Bond and Henry Cavill is among the top choices. Now the actor talked about the possibility to essay the character.

Henry Cavill would jump at the chance to play James Bond

In a recent interview with GQ, Henry Cavill was asked if he would be interested in playing the MI 6 agent. He replied that if Bond producer Barabara Broccoli and co-producer Michael G. Wilson were interested in the idea, he would “absolutely jump” at the opportunity to portray the secret agent. The actor mentioned that it is currently all up in the air, and everyone will see what happens. Cavill stated that yes, he would love to play James Bond. He noted that it would be “very, very exciting” for him to do so.

Henry Cavill is well-known for depicting Karl-El / Superman / Clark Kent in the DCEU (DC Extended Universe). The actor has also portrayed a rogue agent in Mission: Impossible – Fallout. He recently appeared as Sherlock Holmes in Netflix film Enola Holmes. Cavill has received appreciations for his performances in Red Riding Hood, Immortals, The Man from U.N.C.L.E. and more.

Fans of the character are eagerly waiting to see who can be seen as the next Bond. Idris Elba has been a favourite choice to depict the MI 6 spy. Besides Henry Cavill, actors like Henry Golding and Tom Hardy are rumoured to have been offered the part. However, there is no confirmed news about the next James Bond yet.

James Bond has been one of the most popular characters for decades. Actors like Barry Nelson, Sean Connery, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, and Pierce Brosnan has essayed agent 007. It is currently played by Daniel Craig who would step down from it with the upcoming movie, which is scheduled to release in November 2020.

No Time to Die is the twenty-fourth in the James Bond film series. It marks Daniel Craig’s fifth and final outing as agent 007. He debuted as the character in Casino Royale in 2006. The actor went on to essay the role in Quantum of Solace (2008), Skyfall (2012) and Spectre (2015). He has garnered many praises for his performances.

