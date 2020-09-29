How The Haunting Of Bly Manor Different From Hill House, Explains Creator Mike Flanagan

The Haunting of Bly Manor is an upcoming supernatural horror drama Netflix series. It is a follow-up to the 2018 released series, The Haunting of Hill House, which garnered many praises from the audiences. Now Mike Flanagan who created both the shows reveals the difference in them.

How The Haunting of Bly Manor different from Hill House, explains creator

In a recent featurette released by Netflix, via EW, Mike Flanagan opened up about how The Haunting of Bly Manor has its own unique storyline as compared to The Haunting of Hill House. He said that what sets Bly Manor apart is that at its heart it is a love story. It is a Gothic romantic story. The showrunner mentioned that when people look at the word ‘romance’ it conjures up images in their mind. He explained that Gothic romance means something “very, very different,” steeped in mystery and doom, incredibly passionate emotions that swung into the darkness of human nature.

How about a ghost story? The Haunting of Bly Manor is coming October 9. pic.twitter.com/iOlEZvzwpq — The Haunting of Bly Manor (@haunting) August 31, 2020

Mike Flanagan said that similar to The Haunting of Hill House, he really wanted to play more with ghosts as an expression of emotional wounds that people do carry around. How the past and present can echo each other, those moments do not fall like dominoes they fall like confetti. He mentioned that Hill House is about a very tight family and The Haunting of Bly Manor is about strangers. A family that is created. Flanagan stated that all the people who inhabit Bly Manor come from completely different backgrounds and get to know each other through friendship, tension, conflict and love.

Home sweet Haunting. Join creator Mike Flanagan and executive producer Trevor Macy on the journey from Hill House to Bly Manor. pic.twitter.com/ItShi8qwaD — The Haunting of Bly Manor (@haunting) September 28, 2020

The Haunting of Bly Manor cast

Victoria Pedretti, Henry Thomas, Kate Siege and Oliver Jackson-Cohen, from The Haunting of Hill House cast, will appear playing all-new characters in this second part. The Haunting of Bly Manor cast also features T’Nia Miller, Catherine Parker, Rahul Kohli, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Amelie Smith and Amelie Eve. Victoria Pedretti portrays the role of Dani Clayton, a governess who looks after two very unusual children, and Jackson-Cohen will essay the character of Peter Quint, a charming fellow. Henry Thomas and Kate Siegel are cast in undisclosed roles.

The Haunting of Bly Manor is the second installment in The Haunting anthology. It is a standalone adaptation based on the ghost stories from The Turn of the Screw by Henry James. The Haunting of Hill House was influenced by a novel of the same name by Shirley Jackson. Man of the creative team and cast members from Hill House are returning for Bly Manor, but the stories for both of them are not connected. The upcoming series will stream on Netflix from October 9, 2020.

