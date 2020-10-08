Anya Chalotra's First Look As Yennefer From 'The Witcher' Season 2 Out

The Witcher is a fantasy-drama web television series. After much appreciation for its first season, a second part is on its way. It features Anya Chalotra as 'Yennefer of Vengerberg'. Now the actor’s first look from the upcoming season is out.

Also Read | Henry Cavill As Geralt Of Rivia Gets A New Armour In 'The Witcher' Season 2 First Look

First look at Anya Chalotra as Yennefer in The Witcher season 2

The makers have released two new photos of Anya Chalotra as Yennefer from The Witcher season 2. One has a forest background with a fire behind her and blood on her face, while she seems to be stressed out. Another photo shows her hand chained up, depicting that she might be captured by the enemy army and failed to protect Sodden Hill. The caption with the picture on Twitter read, “She used her full might, and the battlefield burned. Then she vanished from sight, But Yen will return.” (sic).

Image Source: witchernetflix Twitter

Image Source: witchernetflix Twitter

Also Read | 'The Witcher 2': First Look Of Freya Allan As Ciri Shared By Makers On Twitter

During The Witcher season finale, Yennefer was standing against Nilfgaardian army to prevent their forces from capturing Sodden Hill. Both sides were using magic to win the battle, but Nilfgaardian troops were seemingly more powerful. With no option left, Yennefer unleashes her inner strength and creates a massive fire that burns many enemies. However, she disappears after the attack and many speculated that she might have been dead.

Now her first look from The Witcher season 2 revealed that Yennefer of Vengerberg is indeed alive. Although her condition does not seem well. She might have been captured by the Nilfgaardian army, meaning that they failed to stop them from conquering Sodden Hill. The Nilfgaardian people will now move ahead to invade the rest of the Northern Kingdoms. However, no detail about the plot is revealed yet.

Also Read | 'The Witcher' Season 2 Script To Change Due To Government Guidelines Over Resuming Shoot?

Also Read | The Witcher Season 2 Will Show Geralt And Ciri Share A Father-daughter Bond

The Witcher season 2 cast has Henry Cavill and Freya Allan reprising their roles as Geralt of Rivia and Cirilla “Ciri”, respectively. Games of Thrones star Kristofer Hivju will join the franchise as Nivellen, along with Kim Bodnia (Killing Eve) as Geralt's Witcher mentor, Vesemir and Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, one of Geralt’s Witcher pal. Previously, Thue Ersted Rasmussen dropped out from the role of Eskel due to rescheduling conflicts. Now, Basil Eidenbenz will portray Eskel in The Witcher season 2. The cast also includes Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, Mecia Simson as Francesca and Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coen.

The Witcher season 2 halted production in mid-March due to coronavirus pandemic. After a long hiatus of around five months, the shooting resumed in August 2020. The series will continue from where the first season left. It will go ahead with Geralt of Rivia taking on the responsibility of Ciri and facing new challenges as the monster slayer. The Witcher season 2 release date has not been announced yet, but it is expected to stream on Netflix in mid or late-2021.

Promo Image Source: witchernetflix Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.