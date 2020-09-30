'All American' Season 3 Updates: When Is New Season Coming Out?

The American sports drama series All American premiered on The CW network on October 10, 2018. Fans enjoyed the two seasons of the series which came out in 2018 and 2019 respectively. The drama is based on the life of professional American football player Spencer Paysinger and stars Daniel Ezra in the lead role. In January 2020 The CW network announced that the story based on the high-school football star Spencer James has been renewed for a third season. Here is all you need to know about the new season.

Read | Joey King and Netflix to reunite for 'Uglies', a dystopian story obsessed with 'beauty'

When will All American Season 3 release?

All American Seasons 1 and 2 arrived in October 2018 and 2019 respectively. Hence if The CW network follows the same pattern All American season 3 is expected to make a comeback in October 2020. However, given the delays caused due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown, it is highly unlikely that season 3 will come out in October.

Read | 'Wentworth' Season 8 live on Netflix: Here's all you need to know about new season

On its official website, The CW recently announced plans to release All American season 3 in January 2021. However, even that seems unpredictable at the moment. In fact, till now, The CW has not even released the trailer for the new season. However, fans can expect the trailer to release in either October or November.

Read | What's New On Netflix In October? Find Out Which Movies And Shows Are Coming

Who is in the cast of All American season 3?

The cast for All American season 3 will most likely include all the actors from season 2 of the show. Hence, fans can expect to see Spencer (Daniel Ezra), Coach Baker (Taye Diggs), Grace (Karimah Westbrook), Coop (Bre-Z), Dillon (Jalyn Hall), Corey (Chad Coleman). Jordan (Michael Evans Behling), Olivia (Samantha Logan), Asher (Cody Christian), Layla (Greta Onieogou), and Laura (Monét Mazur) will appear this season as well.

Read | Michelle Obama "so proud" of Osaka-born Naomi Osaka's inspiring US Open 2020 victory

What will happen with the storyline in All American Season 3?

The final episode of All American season 2 was characterised like this by The CW: “Billy makes a decision about his future that surprises everyone." Layla focuses on trying to get Coop a tour for the summer but doesn't succeed. Asher has an opportunity to spend the summer with his mom but is hesitant to go. Fans will be able to see the aftermath of many events that occurred in season 2, in this brand new season. Season 2 left quite a few cliffhangers, hence, the beginning of season 3 can be expected to be action-packed.

Promo Image Source: All American (Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.