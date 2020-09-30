'Wentworth' Season 8 Live On Netflix: Here's All You Need To Know About New Season

Season 8 of the Australian television drama programme Wentworth was released on Netflix recently. The drama series is a contemporary re-imagination of Prisoner, another popular Australian drama series. Set in the modern day, Wentworth focuses on Bea Smith's (Danielle Cormack) early days in prison and her rise to the top in the prison's hierarchy. Since it first premiered on SoHo, the series has had eight successful seasons. Read on to know more about Wentworth Season 8 on Netflix.

Read | 'Welcome' on Netflix: Fans can't stop gushing over the Nana Pattekar-Anil Kapoor starrer

Wentworth Season 8 on Netflix

Wentworth Season 8 was released on Wednesday, September 30 on Netflix. The series was released at 12:00 AM PT or 3:00 AM EST, which is 5:00 pm Wednesday, Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST). Season 8 of the drama premiered in Australia on July 28 and the latest episode released on cable television was episode 8, Goldfish Part 2. However, Netflix subscribers won’t have to wait for the episodes to drop one by one. Wentworth season 8 has 10 episodes, all of which arrived on Netflix at once.

Source: @Populartvserie1 (Twitter)

Read | What's new on Netflix in October? Find out which movies and shows are coming

Will there be Wentworth season 9?

A report on Wentworth’s IMDb page reveals that the series has been renewed for season 9. Wentworth season 9 will be the final season of the series and is scheduled to air in 2021. But, the release date might get delayed even further due to COVID-19 related restrictions on filming and travel. Fans of the Australian series might have noticed that Seasons 5-8 of Wentworth premiered on Netflix only a day after the season finales aired in Australia. Hence, fans can expect the series to follow the same timetable for Season 9.

Read | 'The Witcher' on Netflix: Who has taken up the role Eskel on the show's season 2?

Wentworth Season 8: Story and Cast

The eighth season of Wentworth has been titled Wentworth: Redemption. For season 8 of the show, the story picks up sometime following the siege at the end of the previous season. The prisoners and staff are still struggling to rebuild their lives as they struggle to cope in the aftermath. Fans will see the return of Joan Ferguson.

Read | Chris Hemsworth, Jurnee Smollett, Miles Teller to star in Netflix's 'Spiderhead'

The gnarly mystery of how she escaped death after being buried alive by Will Jackson will also be revealed. Wentworth season 8 will feature Leah Purcell as Rita Connors, Kate Jenkinson as Allie Novak, Katrina Milosevic as Sue "Boomer" Jenkins, Robbie J Magasiva as Governor Will Jackson. Bernard Curry will be seen as Jake Stewart, Rarriwuy Hick as Ruby Mitchell, Susie Porter as Marie Winter and many other original cast members.

Promo Image Source: Wentworth (Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.