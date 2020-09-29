What's New On Netflix In October? Find Out Which Movies And Shows Are Coming

The year 2020 is edging close to an end as October is already around the corner. While this year people won’t be able to celebrate Halloween in crowded house parties, but fun can still be had. Netflix has many new and interesting shows and films scheduled to be released in October. Hence, this Halloween, watching Netflix seems to be a fun and safe choice. A report on What's New on Netflix has revealed that the following shows and movies will release on the platform this month.
Read | First Volume Of Barack Obama’s Memoir Coming Nov. 17
What’s new to Netflix in October?
Blackpink: Light Up the Sky (October 14)
The Korean girl band Blackpink has climbed the ladder of international fame recently. The girl band is set to release a documentary about their journey to fame on Netflix on October 14. The documentary is titled Blackpink: Light Up The Sky. Fans of the musical group will get a close look at the everyday lives of Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rose with the help of exclusive interviews and never-before-seen footage.
Rebecca (October 21)
Rebecca is set to premiere on Netflix on October 21. This highly anticipated reimagination of Daphne du Maurier's novel revolves around a newly married woman attempting to uncover her husband’s deep, mysterious secrets. The film features critically acclaimed actors Armie Hammer and Lily James.
Read | Michelle Obama "so proud" of Osaka-born Naomi Osaka's inspiring US Open 2020 victory
Emily in Paris (October 2)
The upcoming Netflix drama Emily in Paris will be released on October 2, 2020, on Netflix. Led by Lily Collins, the series features the story of a young American woman Emily who moves to Paris for a job opportunity but experiences huge culture shocks. The show will also star Ashley Park, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, and Samuel Arnold.
Read | Michelle Obama feels Tinder can't lead to long-term relationship, netizens 'beg to differ'
Here are other Netflix shows and movies releasing in October
October 1
- Bom Dia, Verônica / Good Morning, Verônica
- Carmen Sandiego: Season 3
- Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood
- Pasal Kau / All Because of You
- The Worst Witch: Season 4
- Along Came a Spider
- Bakugan: Armored Alliance: Season 2
- Basic Instinct
- Employee of the Month
- Enemy at the Gates
- Evil: Season 1
- Familiar Wife: Season 1
- Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma: The Second Plate
- Free State of Jones
- Ghost Rider
- Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
- Gran Torino
- Her
- Hunt for the Wilderpeople
- I'm Leaving Now
- The Longest Yard (1974)
- The Parkers: Seasons 1–5
- The Pirates! Band of Misfits
- Carlos Almaraz: Playing with Fire
- The Prince & Me
- Poseidon (2006)
- Stranger Than Fiction
- Superman Returns
- Troy
- The Unicorn: Season 1
- WarGames
- We Have Always Lived in the Castle
- You Cannot Hide: Season 1
Read | Michelle Obama discusses marriage and life in her latest podcast with Conan O’Brien
October 2
- A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween
- Ahí te encargo / You’ve Got This
- Emily in Paris
- Òlòtūré
- Serious Men
October 4
October 6
- Dolly Parton: Here I Am
- Saturday Church
- StarBeam: Halloween Hero
- Walk Away From Love
October 7
- Hubie Halloween
- Schitt's Creek: Season 6
- To the Lake
October 9
- Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 2
- Ginny Weds Sunny
- The Haunting of Bly Manor
- Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters
October 12
- Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 3
October 13
- The Cabin With Bert Kreischer
- Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef
Read | Barack Obama taught Sasha, Malia to play spades during lockdown, reveals Michelle Obama
October 14
October 15
- A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting
- Batman: The Killing Joke
- Half & Half: Seasons 1–4
- Love Like the Falling Rain
- Social Distance
October 16
- Alguien tiene que morir / Someone Has to Die
- Dream Home Makeover
- Grand Army
- In a Valley of Violence
- La Révolution
- The Last Kids on Earth: Book 3
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Unfriended
October 18
October 19
- Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 2
October 20
- Carol
- The Magic School Bus Rides Again The Frizz Connection
October 21
- My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Season 3
October 22
- Bending the Arc
- Cadaver
- The Hummingbird Project
- Yes, God, Yes
October 23
- Barbarians
- Move
- Over the Moon
- Perdida
- The Queen's Gambit
Read | Aide: Michelle Obama to stress Biden's competency, character
October 27
- Blood of Zeus
- Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine
- Vilas: Serás lo que debas ser o no serás nada / Guillermo Vilas: Settling the Score
October 28
- Holidate
- Metallica Through The Never
- Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight
- Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb
October 30
- Bronx
- The Day of the Lord
- His House
- Somebody Feed Phil: Season 4
- Suburra: Season 3
October 31
Promo Image Source: Rebecca & Emily in Paris (Instagram)
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.