What's New On Netflix In October? Find Out Which Movies And Shows Are Coming

The year 2020 is edging close to an end as October is already around the corner. While this year people won’t be able to celebrate Halloween in crowded house parties, but fun can still be had. Netflix has many new and interesting shows and films scheduled to be released in October. Hence, this Halloween, watching Netflix seems to be a fun and safe choice. A report on What's New on Netflix has revealed that the following shows and movies will release on the platform this month.

What’s new to Netflix in October?

Blackpink: Light Up the Sky (October 14)

The Korean girl band Blackpink has climbed the ladder of international fame recently. The girl band is set to release a documentary about their journey to fame on Netflix on October 14. The documentary is titled Blackpink: Light Up The Sky. Fans of the musical group will get a close look at the everyday lives of Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rose with the help of exclusive interviews and never-before-seen footage.

Rebecca (October 21)

Rebecca is set to premiere on Netflix on October 21. This highly anticipated reimagination of Daphne du Maurier's novel revolves around a newly married woman attempting to uncover her husband’s deep, mysterious secrets. The film features critically acclaimed actors Armie Hammer and Lily James.

Emily in Paris (October 2)

The upcoming Netflix drama Emily in Paris will be released on October 2, 2020, on Netflix. Led by Lily Collins, the series features the story of a young American woman Emily who moves to Paris for a job opportunity but experiences huge culture shocks. The show will also star Ashley Park, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, and Samuel Arnold.

Here are other Netflix shows and movies releasing in October

October 1

Bom Dia, Verônica / Good Morning, Verônica

Carmen Sandiego: Season 3

Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood

Pasal Kau / All Because of You

The Worst Witch: Season 4

Along Came a Spider

Bakugan: Armored Alliance: Season 2

Basic Instinct

Employee of the Month

Enemy at the Gates

Evil: Season 1

Familiar Wife: Season 1

Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma: The Second Plate

Free State of Jones

Ghost Rider

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Gran Torino

Her

Hunt for the Wilderpeople

I'm Leaving Now

The Longest Yard (1974)

The Parkers: Seasons 1–5

The Pirates! Band of Misfits

Carlos Almaraz: Playing with Fire

The Prince & Me

Poseidon (2006)

Stranger Than Fiction

Superman Returns

Troy

The Unicorn: Season 1

WarGames

We Have Always Lived in the Castle

You Cannot Hide: Season 1

October 2

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween

Ahí te encargo / You’ve Got This

Emily in Paris

Òlòtūré

Serious Men

October 4

Colombiana

October 6

Dolly Parton: Here I Am

Saturday Church

StarBeam: Halloween Hero

Walk Away From Love

October 7

Hubie Halloween

Schitt's Creek: Season 6

To the Lake

October 9

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 2

Ginny Weds Sunny

The Haunting of Bly Manor

Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters

October 12

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 3

October 13

The Cabin With Bert Kreischer

Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef

October 14

Alice Junior

Moneyball

October 15

A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting

Batman: The Killing Joke

Half & Half: Seasons 1–4

Love Like the Falling Rain

Social Distance

October 16

Alguien tiene que morir / Someone Has to Die

Dream Home Makeover

Grand Army

In a Valley of Violence

La Révolution

The Last Kids on Earth: Book 3

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Unfriended

October 18

ParaNorman

October 19

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 2

October 20

Carol

The Magic School Bus Rides Again The Frizz Connection

October 21

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Season 3

October 22

Bending the Arc

Cadaver

The Hummingbird Project

Yes, God, Yes

October 23

Barbarians

Move

Over the Moon

Perdida

The Queen's Gambit

October 27

Blood of Zeus

Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine

Vilas: Serás lo que debas ser o no serás nada / Guillermo Vilas: Settling the Score

October 28

Holidate

Metallica Through The Never

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight

Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb

October 30

Bronx

The Day of the Lord

His House

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 4

Suburra: Season 3

October 31

The 12th Man

