Here Are Anil George's Aka Lala Of 'Mirzapur' Season 2's Prominent Roles And Other Details

Actor Anil George is being lauded by fans and critics for his performance as 'Lala' in the second season of Mirzapur. However, this is not the first time that the actor has made a screen appearance. The actor is also known for his roles in movies like Mardaani and WAR. Read on to know more about Mirzapur's Lala aka Anil George.

Who is Anil George?

Anil George made his debut as an actor in 1999 with the movie Kabhi Paas Kabhi Fail. This comedy movie was directed by Virendra Saini. Anil George has shared screen space with several popular actors like Tom Alter, Sanjay Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Deepti Naval, Dilip Dhawan, Naseeruddin Shah, Sajeel Parakh and Saurabh Shukla in his career. Anil George was featured in a Gulzar directorial titled as Hu Tu Tu. The movie marked the debut of Gulzar.

Anil George was cast alongside an ensemble cast including Nana Patekar, Tabu, Suniel Shetty, Shivaji Satam, Suhasini Mulay among others in the movie. Later, the actor worked in Vishal Bhardwaj’s movie The Blue Umbrella. He portrayed the role of a barber. The movie was the digital adaptation of a novel written by Ruskin Bond of the same name. The movie bagged a National Film Award in the category of Best Children’s Film in the year 2006.

Anil George's movies

Anil George gained major prominence with his role as Vicky Duggal in the movie Miss Lovely. He was cast in the lead role alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. It was set in the mid-1980s and won three awards including Bombay International Film Festival Award (2012) and National Film Award (2014). It was nominated for the Cannes Film Festival, Dubai International Film Festival, Filmfare Awards, and Hong Kong Asian Film Awards as well. He was also a part of Rani Mukerji starrer Mardaani. Mardaani was directed by Pradeep Sarkar. In 2015, he was cast in the movie Hamari Adhuri Kahani. The movie starred Vidya Balan and Emraan Hashmi in the lead role.

Anil George has also been a part of movies like Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, Aur Devdas, URI: The Surgical Strike and Manikarnika among others. Anil George also played the role of an antagonist in Hrithik Roshan starrer War. In the movie, Hrithik Roshan essayed the role of Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) agent Kabir. When he goes rogue, the agency calls upon Khalid (essayed by Tiger Shroff), whom he mentors. Vaani Kapoor was seen playing a pivotal character in the Siddharth Anand directorial.

