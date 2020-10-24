'Mirzapur Season 2': Netizens hail stars' performances but miss 'drama and content'

The much-awaited series Mirzapur 2 which started streaming on October 22, has been receiving a mixed reviews. Just hours before the series started streaming, fans were super excited to know the fate of the characters and who will bag the throne of Mirzapur. But soon after the release, there were some who found the script lacking and compared it with the first season.

The impeccable performances have left fans excited. Many have taken to social media to share their hot takes on the same. Fans have praised Ali Fazal for both delighting as well as terrifying the viewers with his quest for revenge. One of the users praised Vijay Varma’s acting and wrote that it was the best thing in the entire series. Another user who was eagerly waiting for the show did not study the entire day just to finish off the complete season. A third user chimed in and requested people to not put any spoilers regarding the season on Twitter. Another user commented that she is missing some of the characters from the first season like Shriya Pilgaonkar who played the role of Sweety.

Studied nothing for two days now, my brother's laptop finally came back after being fixed..... I got distracted.

Watched mirzapur all 10 episodes season 2 yesterday. Did yesterday's online fiitjee classes today.....

Gonna turn the beast mode on from tomorrow 🙏✌🤟👌🤘🖋📚📕 — Vaibhav Tiwari (@VtisStudyingJEE) October 24, 2020

There were even sone who found several loopholes in the storyline and content. Netizens expressed their views with hilarious memes on Twitter and even asked for the third installment of the series.

Phew..!! 10 episodes of #Mirzapur2 in a row. Though Season 1 was better. — Abhishek (@akimabhi) October 24, 2020

No doubt Mirzapur2 is great sucessor of its first season but after watching Harshad Mehta,Mirzapur2 looked kind of faded in some context



Not comparing but Harshad Mehta raised bar of Indian series too high #Mirzapur2 — Abhash Acharya (@arsenalabhash) October 24, 2020

Meanwhile, ever since the trailer of the crime-drama thriller has been dropped by the makers, '#BoycottMirzapur' was trending across the country after a video of lead actor Ali Fazal joining the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act march in the UK went viral on social media. Actor Ali Fazal who plays the role of Guddu Bhaiya had earlier shared his opinion about the same. In an interview with Mid-Day, Bollywood actor Ali Fazal opened up about the boycott Mirzapur 2 calls and stated that he won't stop raising his voice as 'an artist in a free world'. He expressed his disappointment regarding the boycott call because there are a number of people associated with Mirzapur 2. The Fukrey actor stated that he felt bad when the masses talked about boycotting the web-series because a lot of people are involved in making the show.

He also added that sometimes he has to weigh his options and take a step back for the larger good of others. The 33-year-old continued saying he does not want others to bear the brunt of his actions. However, with that being said, he also set the record straight that he will not stop raising his voice.

