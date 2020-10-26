Madhuri Yadav's Real Name And Other Details About 'Mirzapur 2' Actor

Mirzapur 2's famous character Madhuri Yadav is played by actor-model Isha Talwar. Isha has appeared in Malayam, Tamil, Telugu and Bollywood films. Making her lead role debut in 2012's Mollywood film Thattathin Marayathu, Isha Talwar has churned out several television ads and commercials. The 32-year-old actor made her acting debut as a child artist in 2000 with Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai. She played the role of Preeti's sister.

Who is Isha Talwar?

Born to actor Vinod Talwar, Isha was born and bought in Mumbai. She completed her graduation from St. Xavier's College, Mumbai. Isha is also a trained dancer. She joined Terence Lewis's dance school in 2004. She has specialised in dance forms like ballet, jazz, hip-hop and salsa. The former model also taught dance in the same studio. In fact, Isha Talwar's Instagram bio also mentions she is a dancer. It read as 'I am an actor, a dancer, an explorer, an entertainer'.

Also Read | 'Mirzapur 2' cast: Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar & others who are joining the original cast

Isha Talwar's movies

Isha Talwar made her lead role acting debut with Malayalam film Thattathin Marayathu, for which the actor prepared for almost two years. Isha Talwar took a four-month voice training class and went on to learn the language. She also learned to play the guitar. In the same year, Isha appeared in another Malayalam film, I Love Me.

In 2013, Isha Talwar made her Tamil and Telugu movie debut. She starred in the Telugu film Gunde Jaari Gallanthayyinde as Shruti. She was also featured in Tamil film, Thillu Mullu. In 2017, Isha finally made her Bollywood debut with Tubelight. Isha Talwar's popular film includes Maine Pyar Kiya (Telugu), God's Own Country, Raja Cheyyi Vesthe, Meendum Oru Kadhal Kadhai, Tubelight, Crossroad, Kaalakaandi, Ranam, Article 15, Roam Rome Mein, Ginny Weds Sunny and many others.

Also Read | 'Bigg Boss Telugu' 4's Divya Vadthya gets eliminated & drops 'Bigg Bomb' on Lasya

Isha Talwar has also worked as a model in more than 40 commercials for brands like Pizza Hut, Vivel Fairness Cream, Kaya Skin Clinic, Dulux Paints and Dhatri Fairness Cream. In 2011, the star appeared in a music video for the Just Dance competition, besides Hrithik Roshan. Isha has also done a couple of web series. She starred in Dice Media's Home Sweet Office, ZEE5's Parchhayee and many others.

Also Read | Hilary Duff celebrates 'brave' daughter Banks' 2nd birthday, says 'Thanks for choosing us'

Also Read | Katy Perry, Dwayne Johnson, Cardi B & other celebs supporting Joe Biden

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.