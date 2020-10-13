'Mirzapur' Season 1 Recap Is Here To Jog Your Memories About Show's Major Twists; Watch

Mirzapur Season 1 recap is finally here. Since Mirazpur Season 2 will be releasing on October 23, 2020, many fans need a quick recap of the Amazon Original’s first season. This Mirzapur Season 1 recap video is the perfect way to take a trip down memory lane and take a look at the show’s plotline. Take a look at this detailed description of the Mirzapur Season 1 recap video here.

'Mirzapur' Season 1 recap is here to refresh the show’s plot

The Mirzapur Season 1 recap video starts with the wedding scene where Kaleen Bhaiya’s son Munna Bhaiya ends up killing the groom by mistake while dancing at his wedding. This incident leads to the dead groom’s family hiring a lawyer to fight their case against Munna Bhaiya. Kaleen orders Munna to threaten the lawyer’s family and tell him to not take up the case.

The Mirzapur Season 1 recap quickly changes to the scene where Munna pays a visit to Bablu and Guddu’s to threaten his father and other family members. But the tables turn and the lawyer’s family ends up beating Munna and his goons. This news shocks Kaleen but he invites them to his house.

Also read | Kaleen And Munna Vs Guddu And Golu': Ali Fazal Shares 'Mirzapur 2' Clip

Thus Guddu and Bablu are offered to join Kaleen’s gang and handle the gun business. Kaleen instructs them to increase the gun trade-in and around Mirzapur. Under Guddu and Bablu’s leadership, the gun business grows and so does the violence. The increase in violence in Mirzapur alerts government officials and the police.

This bloodshed also grabs the attention of Kaleen’s enemy Rati Shankar. A discussion between Rati and his son Sharad is then shown in the Mirzapur Season 1 recap. J.P. Yadav meets Kaleen Bhaiya and upcoming elections add tension to the plot. On the other hand, Kaleen Bhaiya’s father gets to know about Beena’s affair with their cook, Raja.

Also read | 'Mirzapur 2' Trailer & Others That Triggered Wave Of Excitement Among Audience This Week

Mirzapur Season 1 recap then moves on to the Holi party which acted as a cover-up for Kaleen, Rati Shankar, and J.P. Yadav to talk about the election and their illegal businesses. But a fight between Yadav and Munna ends up on a bad note and Yadav secretly lends his support to Rati Shankar to gain control of Mirzapur.

Guddu and Bablu ended up killing a party in Jaunpur. When Kaleen bhaiya ends gets to know about this incident he becomes furious. He instructs Munna to kill the brothers and Dimpy’s friend’s wedding. Munna ends up killing Sweety and Bablu. Golu, Guddu, and Dimpy get badly injured. They all end up escaping the wedding venue. Watch the Mirzapur Season 1 Recap here.

Also read | Ali Fazal Shares This Singer's Song From 'Mirzapur' Season 1, Calls It "immortal Piece"

Also read | Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Share New 'Mirzapur 2' Posters With Stinging Dialogues

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.