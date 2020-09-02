'Mulan' Trailer: Mushu’s Absence And Other Curious Questions Leave Fans Intrigued

The live-action remake of Mulan will finally be available for streaming on the OTT platform, Disney+Hotstar on September 4, 2020, after several delays because of the pandemic situation. The fans were waiting with bated breath to discover whether the movie was a musical like its original 1998 version or whether it will include the retelling of the Chinese folk ballad. However, now that the makers have finally released the trailer of the movie, fans are left with some questions regarding the live-action flick.

Also Read: Disney's Mulan Trailer Is Out; 5 Enthralling Moments Loved By The Audience Loved

Curious questions from the live-action 'Mulan' trailer

It seems that the character, Mushu who was a free-spirited dragon in the original movie and was voiced by Eddie Murphy, will be absent from the live-action version of the movie. Since the movie is touted to take a more realistic approach to Mulan's life, there will be presumably no need for the talking dragon character who had added some considerable amount of comic reliefs to the original film.

But the live-action version will have the character of Cri-Kee which will be voiced by Jun Yu. Mushu's character in the original movie was named after a dish that had appeared on the Chinese menu in the US during the year, 1960.

Check out the new character artwork for Disney’s #Mulan. See it in theaters March 27! (1/2) pic.twitter.com/NeveFVDpp4 — Mulan (@DisneysMulan) January 25, 2020

Also Read: The Final Trailer Of 'Mulan' Has Villains And An Epic Battle; Watch

Why is Li Shang absent from the 'Mulan' trailer?

The character of Li Shang also seemed to be absent from the trailer. Some portions of the original movie had revolved around Mulan's camaraderie with the prince. Instead, the live-action versions boast of a new character, Chen Honghui who is a military recruit and will be essayed by Yoson An.

Also Read: Disney Postpones 'Mulan's' Global Releases As Coronavirus Spreads

Fans have also be left wondering if the live-action version will be a musical. The original film had the iconic track Reflection which was crooned by Christina Aguilera. The director of the film, Niki Caro had revealed to Moviefone that the movie will have no songs. Instead, she hinted that the movie would be 'muscular, thrilling, moving, and entertaining.'

But one can hear the instrumental version of Reflection playing softly at the beginning of the trailer. Lastly, fans were also surprised to see an additional character of Mulan's sister Hua Xiu which will be essayed by Xana Tang.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.