Disney Postpones 'Mulan's' Global Releases As Coronavirus Spreads

Mulan is a 1998 animated movie which was created by Disney. In the animated film, the story revolves around a legendary Chinese female warrior Hua Mulan who goes to fight in the army instead of her father. The 1998 film was loved by fans, and the new film will be getting a live-action version too. The Disney’s live-action Mulan was supposed to release on March 27, 2020, but now has been postponed because of COVID-19. Here is all we know so far.

Read Also| Disney's Mulan Trailer Is Out; 5 Enthralling Moments Loved By The Audience Loved

Disney postpones Mulan release due to COVID-19 outbreak

Disney will be postponing its highly anticipated live-action film Mulan over growing concerns about COVID-19. Disney officials released a statement on March 12, 2020, where they revealed that the release date of Mulan will be postponed. No new date of release was announced by the officials. Apart from the officials, the director of the film also issued a notice. Take a look at it here.

Read Also| Disney To Cut A Kissing Scene From 'Mulan' Remake For Chinese Audiences

Apart from Mulan the officials also spoke about the release of two other movies which will be postponed. The other films that are postponed are the X-Men: New Mutants movie which was previously scheduled to release on April 3, 2020. Apart from this, the horror film Antlers, which was developed by Fox under Disney also will not be releasing on April 17, 2020. The other films also have not been given any release date yet.

Read Also| 'Mulan' Becomes Disney's First Live-action Animated Remake To Receive A PG-13 Rating

It was also reported that the press screening of the film Mulan has also been postponed until the time is right. The films premiers in Europe and China were also cancelled over the risks of COVID-19. It was also reported that the theatres in these regions have also been closed for over a month now. Other Disney+ shows like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier have also stopped shooting over the rising dangers of COVID-19.

Read Also| 'Mulan' Final Trailer Is Out; Fans Can't Wait To See This Disney Live-action Flick

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.