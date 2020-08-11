'Big Brother' Spoilers: Who Are The Nominated Contestants This Week? Find Out

The Big Brother: All-Stars season of 2020 kicked off on August 5, with a live premiere on CBS. Since then fans of the reality show are being entertained by new celebrity house members. On the first night in the game, Cody Calafiore became 'Head Of the Household'. As Head of the Household, Cody made his first big move on the Sunday, August 9 episode of Big Brother. Read on to know which contestants got nominated in Big Brother Nominations this week.

Big Brother Spoilers: Who did Cody nominate as Head of the Household?

Cody had made it clear that Kaysar Ridha was his top pick when it came to nominations. However, Kaysar Ridha was saved from nominations and eventually from elimination as well, after the 'Safety Suite twist'. The Safety Suite is a new feature introduced in the Big Brother house. After winning a place in the suite, Kaysar chose to grant a VIP access pass of the Safety Suite to Janelle Pierzina, saving her as well.

With both Kaysar and Janelle safe from Big Brother nominations this week, Cody decided to nominate Keesha and Kevin. It was also seen in the first week that many houseguests are planning on voting out Keesha Smith, the 42-year-old waitress from Los Angeles.

Even as spoilers from Big Brother live feed continue to make their way to the internet, some details about the show still remain unclear. For example, fans are still not informed if the Safety Suite is a physical location within the house or just the name of weekly competition. Julie Suzanne Chen Moonves, who is the host of Big Brother has not yet mentioned the addition of new rooms in the house.

Big Brother All-Stars: About the Season

The Big Brother: All-Stars season of 2020 is popularly being referred to as Big Brother 22. This Season of the wildly popular reality television show revolves around a group of former contestants, known as HouseGuests. The HouseGuests are competing to win a grand prize of $500,000.

In this Big Brothers All Stars Season, the 40-year-old Real Estate Agent from Minneapolis Janelle Pierzina is the most experienced candidate. Janelle has appeared in Season 6, 7 and 14 of Big Brother. Janelle had finished third two seasons in a row and won first America's Favorite Houseguest in season 6.

