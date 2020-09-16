Movies Releasing In September On Netflix: From 'Dolly Kitty' To 'Enola Holmes'

The month of September has quite an interesting list of movies ahead for all the film buffs on the OTT streaming platform Netflix. The social media handle of the streaming platform announced these diverse ranges of movies which may make one excited. The movie, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare starring Konkona Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar is all set to release on September 18, 2020. Apart from this, the film Enola Holmes starring Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, and Helena Boham Carter will get a release on the platform on September 23, 2020. Here are the other movies releasing in September on Netflix.

Also Read: What Time Does 'Challenger: The Final Flight' Release On Netflix? Read To Know The Details

Here are the Netflix September releases

Netflix September releases will also see movies like The Devil All The Time starring Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Bill Skarsgard, the third season of the show Baby, the ninth season of Meateater, the second season of Criminal UK, and the movie Click on September 16, 2020. The standup comedy special show, Dr. Jason Leong Hashtag Blessed will also be releasing on the same day. The bilingual movie Anaamika starring Nayanthara in the lead role will be released on September 17, 2020.

While the Bengali movie, The Royal Bengal Tiger starring Abir Chatterjee, Priyanka Sarkar, and Shraddha Das will be released on September 19, 2020. The other releases on the same date include the first season of Fukrey Boys, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster Returns, Santa Banta Pvt Ltd, and Baji In Problem. The fourth season of Jake Whitehall: Travels With My Father and Kiss The Ground will be releasing on September 22, 2020. While the second season of The Chef Show and The Emoji Movie starring James Corden, Anna Faris, and TJ Miller will be releasing on September 24, 2020.

Also Read: What Time Does Dragon's Dogma Release On Netflix? Read To Know The Details

Netflix movies to include Bollywood releases

Many Bollywood movies like Ankhon Dekhi, Dedh Ishqiya, Golmaal Returns, Ishq Vishq, Jab We Met, Ishqiya, Mann, Welcome, and Manorama Six Feet Under will be releasing on September 28, 2020, as Netflix movies. Apart from these, the movie Rough Night starring Scarlett Johannson, Zoe Kravitz, and Kate Mckinnon will also be releasing on the same date. Lastly, September 30, 2020, will see releases like The Boys In The Band, The Good Place, Sorry To Bother You, Battle: Los Angeles, and The Little Stranger.

Also Read: The Social Dilemma' Gets Thumbs Up From Celebrities As They Urge Fans To Watch It

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.