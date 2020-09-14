'The Social Dilemma' Gets Thumbs Up From Celebrities As They Urge Fans To Watch The Series

The Social Dilemma is a modern age horror film documentary where technical experts talk about the dangerous human impact of social networking. The show has gained a lot of popularity soon after it released on Netflix. Many celebrities have been lauding at how well the docu-series has been made. Here are some of the celebrities who are head over heels with The Social Dilemma on Netflix.

Vir Das

The comedian and actor Vir Das seems to be highly impressed with the documentary Social Dilemma. The actor is of the opinion that the show should be “mandotary viewing for everyone”. He further explained that the series is “an eye-opener into how harmful these (social media) platforms are”. He even wrote that the series explains how the AI Algorithms give “facts and news” users themselves want to see. Check out his tweets below.

The Social Dilema on Netflix should be mandatory viewing for everyone. Flawed in places, but just an eye opener into how harmful these platforms really are. Do watch it. — Vir Das (@thevirdas) September 10, 2020

The sentence that stuck with me from The Social Dilema:



If you ask yourself how the hell the other side see's this information and reacts the way they do...answer is...they don't.



The danger of social networks is giving people the news and facts they want them to see. — Vir Das (@thevirdas) September 11, 2020

But more dangerously....AI algorithms only giving people the facts and news they themselves want to see.



It's like you're cooking your own facts, and you're not that smart to begin with, so neither are your facts. — Vir Das (@thevirdas) September 11, 2020

Abhimanyu Dassani

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota actor, Abhimanyu Dassani also recommended the series to everyone. The actor urged his followers on Twitter to watch “The Social Dilemma”. Check out the tweet below.

Please watch "The Social Dilemma" on Netflix. — Abhimanyu Dassani (@Abhimannyu_D) September 12, 2020

Farhan Akhtar

Filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar also loved the docu-series. He took to his Twitter handle and urged his followers on Twitter to “make time and watch ‘The Social Dilemma’ on Netflix”. Check out his tweet below.

Whatever else you do today, please make time and watch ‘The Social Dilemma’ on Netflix. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) September 13, 2020

Meera Chopra

Actor Meera Chopra also took to Twitter who praised The Social Dilemma on Netflix. The actor expressed that a particular quote from the series struck her hard and she “cannot get over it”. Check out the tweet below.

#socialdilemma on netflix- cant get over this phrase pic.twitter.com/ZjbtVTMSYp — meera chopra (@MeerraChopra) September 12, 2020

Meghnad

YouTuber Meghnad also urged his fans to watch the series on Netflix. He wrote that he ‘highly recommends’ watching the series. Check out the tweet below.

Highly recommended: The Social Dilemma on Netflix. — Meghnad 🔗 (@Memeghnad) September 12, 2020

Several other celebrities

Many celebrities from abroad too recommended watching the series. Author of Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari took to his Twitter handle and wrote that one must watch the series. He further explained what the series was about. Check out his tweet below. Several other celebrities like Kusha Kapila, Sapan Varma, Mike Majlak, Bradley Whitford, Jeff Seibert, Luisa d’Oliveira, all recommend watching the series on Netflix. Check out the tweets from them below as well.

Everyone needs to watch The Social Dilemma on Netflix. Yesterday. — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) September 14, 2020

Watched #socialdilemma on @netflix . It's message on how social media is manipulating us if haunting! — Tamanna Inamdar (@TamannaInamdar) September 11, 2020

The Social Dilemma just proved that we ARE living in a black mirror episode in case we had any doubts or felt like joking about it for the millionth time this year. — Kusha Kapila (@KushaKapila) September 10, 2020

I love how people are watching The Social Dilemma and then coming back to social media to discuss the side effects of social media. — Sapan Verma (@sapanv) September 11, 2020

watch the social dilemma on netflix. crazy. — Mike Majlak (@mikemajlak) September 12, 2020

Details about 'The Social Dilemma'

The documentary has been directed by Jeff Orlowski and produced by Larissa Rhodes. The series is about how social networking sites impact humans by AI and algorithm. The show has received a rating of 8.1/10 on IMDb and 89% on Rotten Tomatoes and is available to watch on Netflix.

Image credits: still from The Social Dilemma

