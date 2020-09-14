Last Updated:

'The Social Dilemma' Gets Thumbs Up From Celebrities As They Urge Fans To Watch The Series

The Social Dilemma review from celebrities: The documentary gets thumbs up from celebrities as they urge fans to check out the "must watch" series.

Written By
Anushka Pathania
The Social Dilemma review

The Social Dilemma is a modern age horror film documentary where technical experts talk about the dangerous human impact of social networking. The show has gained a lot of popularity soon after it released on Netflix. Many celebrities have been lauding at how well the docu-series has been made. Here are some of the celebrities who are head over heels with The Social Dilemma on Netflix.

Vir Das

The comedian and actor Vir Das seems to be highly impressed with the documentary Social Dilemma. The actor is of the opinion that the show should be “mandotary viewing for everyone”. He further explained that the series is “an eye-opener into how harmful these (social media) platforms are”. He even wrote that the series explains how the AI Algorithms give “facts and news” users themselves want to see. Check out his tweets below.

Read also | Ayushmann Khurrana Lauds Berlin Film Festival For Introducing Gender-free Film Awards

Abhimanyu Dassani

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota actor, Abhimanyu Dassani also recommended the series to everyone. The actor urged his followers on Twitter to watch “The Social Dilemma”. Check out the tweet below.

Farhan Akhtar

Filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar also loved the docu-series. He took to his Twitter handle and urged his followers on Twitter to “make time and watch ‘The Social Dilemma’ on Netflix”. Check out his tweet below.

Read also | Katrina Kaif Pens A Heart-warming Wish For Her 'Namastey London' Co-star Akshay Kumar

Meera Chopra

Actor Meera Chopra also took to Twitter who praised The Social Dilemma on Netflix. The actor expressed that a particular quote from the series struck her hard and she “cannot get over it”. Check out the tweet below.

Meghnad

YouTuber Meghnad also urged his fans to watch the series on Netflix. He wrote that he ‘highly recommends’ watching the series. Check out the tweet below.

Several other celebrities

Many celebrities from abroad too recommended watching the series. Author of Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari took to his Twitter handle and wrote that one must watch the series. He further explained what the series was about. Check out his tweet below. Several other celebrities like Kusha Kapila, Sapan Varma, Mike Majlak, Bradley Whitford, Jeff Seibert, Luisa d’Oliveira, all recommend watching the series on Netflix. Check out the tweets from them below as well.

Read also | Katrina Kaif And Ali Abbas Zafar Are Like "chalk And Cheese", Claims Director

Read also | Katrina Kaif, Farhan Akhtar, And Others Who Can Be Part Of 'A Star Is Born' Hindi Remake

Details about 'The Social Dilemma'

The documentary has been directed by Jeff Orlowski and produced by Larissa Rhodes. The series is about how social networking sites impact humans by AI and algorithm. The show has received a rating of 8.1/10 on IMDb and 89% on Rotten Tomatoes and is available to watch on Netflix.

Image credits: still from The Social Dilemma 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND