What Time Does 'Challenger: The Final Flight' Release On Netflix? Read To Know The Details

After the Chernobyl disaster, a major tragic incident that shook the world was the 1986 Challenger space shuttle disaster. The space shuttle had exploded seconds after its take-off. The events that take place around this incident will be shown on Challenger: The Final Flight on Netflix. It will be a four-part docuseries releasing in mid-September. Read to find out, “What time does Challenger: The final flight release on Netflix?”

Challenger: The Final Flight release date

According to a report by IMDb, the show adaptation of the real-life disaster will be released on September 16 2020. Directed by Steven Leckart and Daniel Junge, the series tries to honestly portray the story behind the 1986 disaster of the Challenger exploding seconds after its take-off. It also shows what led to this incident, the disaster itself and the investigation that was done on it later.

The incident had changed the outlook of many people regarding space travel, especially students. This was because one of the astronauts on the shuttle was Christa McAuliffe, a regular teacher. Having a teacher on board for the mission was a way to inspire more students to become astronauts and include themselves in space missions.

Challenger: The final flight release time

The four-part series will release in the form of a documentary on Netflix U.S. at 12 AM PT on September 16 2020. The series tells the story behind the tragic incident that took place on January 28, 1986. The space shuttle Challenger exploded within seconds of its lift-off at its base in Florida, marking the end of all its 7 astronauts, including the teacher Christa McAuliffe. The shuttle exploded since O-ring seals failed in the cold weather of Florida. One of the directors, Steven Leckart was one of the kids who aimed to become an astronaut but changed his mind after watching this incident on his television. It was a tragedy that shook the world and slowed down the progress of space missions for years to come.

Premiering this Wednesday, Challenger: The Final Flight Netflix release has been a long-anticipated show. According to a report by ABC News, the idea for this series was conceived in 2015 by the director duo. They were children during the incident and still remembered the teacher's name until years later, but couldn't recall knowing about the other 6 astronauts on board. Hence, the series concentrates on telling the story of all seven of its astronauts, their lives before the disaster and the events following it.

[Image credit: @moviescenecanada]

