What Time Does Dragon's Dogma Release On Netflix? Read To Know The Details

Netflix is all set to release a new anime series that's based on an action RPG game, Dragon's Dogma. This game was made by Capcom for Xbox 360 and PlayStation 4 and released on 22 May 2012. The game itself sold more than one million copies and is still played today. Dragon's Dogma Netflix release is scheduled to be on September 17, but the number of episodes has not been disclosed yet. Netflix has previously released movies of popular anime series like Death Note and Bleach. The platform could now be venturing into recreating popular games into anime, to the delight of the game's numerous fans.

When does Dragon's Dogma start on Netflix?

According to a report by Variety, the anime adaptation of the role-playing action game will release on September 17 at 12 AM Pacific Time. The story of the anime is focused on the journey of a young man who wants to seek revenge on the dragon that slaughtered his family and took his heart.

What is Dragon's Dogma on Netflix all about?

The release of Dragon's Dogma has received attention especially after the trailer of the upcoming series was released. It tells the story of a man named Ethan living with his family in time 100 years after dragons were seen. But it shows a dragon burning down a village and it has slaughtered Ethan and his family. The dragon also takes away Ethan's heart. However, he becomes alive again and goes to seek revenge and get his heart back. His name also changes to Arisen as he forges ahead to find the dragon.

Arisen has to fight many monsters along the way while he makes his way to the dragon's lair. The monsters and demons he fights also represent the seven deadly sins of humans. According to Roman Catholic theology, the sins go in the order of pride, greed, lust, envy, gluttony, wrath and sloth, However, as he battles the demons, Arisen himself gets further away from his human side.

The action game Dragon's Dogma from which the anime was adapted was released for several mediums. After its initial release in 2012 for Xbox 360 and PlayStation 4, it got released for Microsoft in 2016, Xbox One in 2017 and finally the Nintendo Switch in 2019. The show will stream on the OTT platform Netflix. The series will be cel-shaded animations so that the anime will gain the appearance of being hand-drawn.

[Image credit: @dragons.dogma]

