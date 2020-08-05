'Malibu Rescue The Next Wave' Cast: Details About The Cast Of The Film Listed Here

Malibu Rescue The Next Wave is the second instalment of the adventure teen flick, Malibu Rescue. The film was recently released on Netflix and chronicles the return of the adored team of junior rescuers, The Flounders. The film shows Tyler, Dylan, Eric, Gina, and Lizzie reprise their roles as rescuers as the International Junior Rescue Championships nears. From getting rid of their rival team, Team USA to further honing up their skills to defeat the Australian team at the Championships, the Flounders put in their all to continue their winning streak. Here is a look at the cast members of the movie.

Malibu Rescue The Next Wave Cast

Ricardo Hurtado as Tyler Gossard

Ricardo rose to fame for his performance as Freddy in the Nickelodeon TV Series, School Of Rock. He was also seen in the movie Prince Of Peoria. Recently, he was seen in the movie, Glitch Techs.

In this film, he essays the role of Tyler who is an overly competitive and confident teenage boy. He is forced to join the Malibu Juinor Rescue team. Tyler is forced by his stepfather to join the team as a punishment.

Jackie R Jacobson as Dylan

Jackie had made her debut in the year 2011 with the film, Bully Avengers. She was also seen in movies like A Horse Story and Six Gun Saviour. She was also seen in the TV series, The Night Shift.

In this film, she plays Dylan who is the Flounder's first-time tower captain. But she sometimes lacks self-confidence during her duties. She also goes on to become the first female tower captain.

Abbey Donelly as Lizzie

Abbey is known for her performances in movies like Magic and Suburgatory. She was also seen in the TV series Criminal Minds. She was also praised for her role as Stacy in the series, Anger Management.

In this movie, she plays Lizzie who is a bubbly and chirpy teen. But she too has a dark side of her own due to her overly dominating mother. She is shown to be the love interest of Eric.

Alkoya Brunson as Eric

Alkoya is known for his performances in series like Atlanta and The Originals. In Malibu Rescue The Next Wave, he plays Eric who is the main heart of the group with his energetic antics. He is the boyfriend of Lizzie.

Breanna Yde as Gina

She is a child actor who is known for her performance as Frankie on the show, The Haunted Hathaways. In this movie, she plays a confident athlete. She tries hard to retain the legacy of her family being renowned swimmers.

