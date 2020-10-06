'Emily In Paris' Songs Have Created Waves Among The Audiences, See List Of Tracks

Netflix released its most recent romantic comedy show Emily in Paris on October 2, 2020. The series is helmed by Darren Star, who was also the creator of popular American series Sex and the City. It stars Lily Collins in the lead role. Aside from the exquisite filming location of the show, Paris, and some of the most stunning and fashion-forward outfits, fans were also enthralled by the show’s songs. Read on to see learn more about the Emily in Paris soundtrack.

Here is the Emily in Paris Soundtrack

The Netflix show features some of the most riveting French songs. The marvellous soundtrack included songs ranging from classics like Edith Piaf’s La Vie en Rose to modern indie songs from the likes of pop group Husbands’ Dream. As fans continue watching the show, they will be bewitched to just by its stunning cinematography but also the soundtrack.

Episode 1

‘Afterglow’ – Chelsea Jade: This song plays in the background when Emily is running in Chicago.

‘Ce soir’ – Kumisolo: This effervescent French song plays when Emily arrives in Paris.

‘Summer in Paris’ – Oliver Charles Horton, Garo Nahoulakian and Bea Parks: This song plays while Emily carries her bags up to her new flat

‘Lunatique’ – Stereo Total: Viewers get a sneak peek of this track as Emily takes her first selfie in Paris and arrives at Savoir for the very first time.

‘Real Good Time’ – Nada Funk: Plays when Emily orders a croissant from her local bakery

‘Aujourd’hui’ – Henning Specht: Plays when Emily meets Mind

‘Ce sera bien’ – Nicole Louvier: Audiences listen to this French song when Emily bumps into Luc

‘La Paix’ – Barbagallo: Plays when Emily short-circuits the entire building by charging her vibrator.

Episode 2

‘Dans La Radio (Futuro Pelo Remix)’ – Jacques: Audiences listen to this when Emily runs in Paris.

‘Where Is My Ego? (Dim Sum Remix)’ – Husbands: Plays when Emily arrives at the Maison Lavaux party

‘Is It Funk?’ – Trunkline: Plays when Antoine chats with Emily

Time’ – EllaHarp: Plays when Emily breaks up with her boyfriend

Episode 3

‘Magnifique’ – Emily in Paris: Plays Emily runs in Paris

Vers les tombes’ – Chevalrex: When Emily stumbles upon Gabriel at his restaurant

‘Rouge Soleil’ – Ravages: Plays when Emily receives a rather intimate present

Episode 4

‘Love in Suburbia’ – Danny Connors: Plays when Emily visits her local flower stand

‘Je Ne Sais Pas Pourquoi’ – Cyril Giroux Feat. Chloé Lacan: Plays when Gabriel helps Emily with her packages

‘Let’s Always Stay in Love’ – Meghan Smith: Plays when Emily arrives at work

‘L’amour’ – Selectracks: When Emily and Mindy arrive at the art gallery.

’Ce Soir Je M’en Vais’ – Slove Feat. Maud Geffray: Plays when Emily gets a restaurant reservation

Episode 5

‘Rendez Vous’ – La Plage: When Emily arrives at work

‘Ces Bottes Sont Faites Pour Marcher’ – Muguette: When Emily, Camille and Gabriel head out for the evening

‘Keep It Close To Me (Cyril Hahn Remix)’ – Yumi Zouma: When Emily and Gabriel speak at the Vincent van Gough exhibition

‘Diving’ – Art School Girlfriend: When Gabriel and Emily walk up the stairs of their flat building

Episode 6

‘Chandelier’ – Sia”: The song Mindy sings in her Chinese Popstar audition

‘Bien Que Paris Sois Gris’ – Selectracks: When Emily sits in a cafe

‘La vie en rose’ – Édith Piaf: The song Mindy sings in the park

Episode 7

‘Loin De Toi’ – Cyril Giroux Feat. Chloé Lacan: When Emily walks through Paris

‘Goodnight Little Empire‘ – Madonnatron: When Emily arrives at Brooklyn Clark’s hotel

Episode 8

‘Le Zou’ – Hyper clean: When Emily, Camille and Gabriel travel to Camille’s family home

‘Yéyé St-Tropez’ – Claire Marcelle: When Emily cycles around Champagne

‘Paris Tropical’ – Minuit: When Emily and Timothee spend the night together

Episode 9

‘C’est Si Bon’ – Eartha Kitt: Plays when Emily visits the art gallery

‘Let’s Go To Work’ – Electro Deluxe: Plays when Emily visits Grey Space

Episode 10

Let’s Always Stay in Love’ – Meaghan Smith: Plays during Opening of episode

‘Mes amis’ – Selectracks: When Emily takes a trip on a boat

Paris-Rome’ – Massimo Guadalupi: When Emily finds Camille and Gabriel arguing

