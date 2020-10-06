'Emily In Paris' Season 2: Will There Be Another Season Of The Show? Find Out

Netflix released its most recent romantic comedy show, Emily in Paris on October 2, 2020. Starring Lily Collins in the lead role, the series is helmed by Darren Star, who was also the creator of popular American series Sex and the City. Many fans took to Twitter ever since the series released, to express how much they enjoyed it. Read on to find out, “Will there be another season of Emily in Paris?”

#EmilyInParis is a pungent, creamy Brie with strawberry jam spread over a crusty baguette. Cheesy, stinky, predictable, unoriginal, yet DAMN delicious. I hated it. I loved it. pic.twitter.com/QSRlL9Mo4z — Web Girl Kathleen (@WebGirlKathleen) October 6, 2020

Read | Emily in Paris filming location: Netflix's recent show is a perfect French virtual tour

LOOK AT HIM

LOOK AT HIMMMMMM#EmilyInParis pic.twitter.com/fmzCm9IZ8X — 𝐛𝐞𝐚 |𝐬𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐤 𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐛𝐲 (@northremus) October 5, 2020

Emily in Paris Season 2

Will there be another season of Emily in Paris?

So far, Netflix has not renewed the show. Neither Netflix nor the show’s creators have mentioned Emily in Paris Season 2 yet. A report on What’s new on Netflix has stated that the streaming giant generally does not renew a show until it has completed six to eight weeks on the platform. These six to eight weeks are used by Netflix to analyse and review the viewership numbers that the show pulls in for the platform.

Hence, if a show brings large viewership numbers on the platform, it is likely to get a second season. But, fans of the show need not fret, as there are some clues in season 1 end that suggest that Emily in Paris on Netflix might be coming back for another season. Season 1 ended on a cliffhanger.

Read | 'Emily in Paris' cast includes Lily Collins, Ashley Park & others; know their characters

What happened in Emily in Paris season 1?

The Netflix series follows Emily Cooper (Lilly Collins), a young workaholic woman from Chicago, who gets a job opportunity in Paris. She lands in Paris in order to help revamp the social-media strategy for a luxury French marketing firm. However, by the end of the first season, Emily finds herself stuck in a deeply complicated love triangle. Very early on in the show, Emily shares a night of passion with her neighbour Gabriel (Lucas Bravo). But the young and dashing Gabriel is set to leave Paris in order to open his own restaurant in Normandy.

Read | Lily Collins scratches itch to travel with 'Emily in Paris'

However, due to some unlikely turn of events, Emily’s new love interest ends up staying in the French capital. He plans to buy a Parisian restaurant and start his career as an independent chef. While Emily is all over the moon about this enchanting news, she receives a text her best friend Cami (Camille Razat), who also happens to be Gabriel's ex-girlfriend.

Emily soon finds out Cami keeps dawdling in and out of Gabriel’s life every now and then. In an interview with TVLine, showrunner Darren Star stated that he was excited for exploring more of the French culture through Emily’s American eyes in season 2 of the show. He stated that he also wanted to explore the complicated relationship between Cami, Emily and Gabriel.

Read | Money Heist's professor vs 3 Idiots' professor: Netflix viral video has netizens laughing

Image Source: Emily in Paris (Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.