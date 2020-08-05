'The Boys' Season 2: All The Details About The Superhero Series Listed Here

The fans of the superhero series The Boys can truly rejoice as the show has recently got renewed for a second season. The second installment of the show was announced by Amazon Prime Video even before the first season started airing. The trailer of the new season has also been unveiled recently and it gives all the more reasons for the fans to be excited about.

'The Boys' Season 2 trailer

The new trailer of The Boys Season 2 helps digs deeper into the lives of the Seven. By the looks of the trailer, the second season will see a new antagonist emerging who is even more powerful than the Homelander. The trailer also showcases Stormfront, a woman determined to rule the world with an army of supes. By terrorizing the people of 'terrorist supes', she gains confidence in them. Even Homelander later goes on to join her cause.

'The Boys' Season 2 Plot

The Season 1 finale of The Boys had left the fans wide-eyed and wanting for more. The season had seen Butcher seeking revenge from Homelander who he believes had raped his wife and had forced her to commit suicide. But the season finale revealed that Butcher's wife Becca is actually alive and is also raising his son in secret. This new revelation in Butcher's life will inevitably form the main crux of The Boys Season 2.

The season will also dig deeper into Stormfront's motives who will be replacing Translucent as a member of The Seven after the latter was blown by a bun bomb. The Boys Season 2 trailer also hinted at Stormfront's absurd addiction to Instagram Live to strengthen her cause. The plotline of the second season may also delve into the Seven's association with the military.

'The Boys' Season 2 Cast

The second season will have the majority of the cast members from the first season reprise their roles. The star cast includes Karl Urban as Billy Butcher, Jack Quaid as Hughie, Erin Moriarty as Starlight, and Chace Crawford as The Deep. Aya Cash will be the new additional cast member who will be essaying the role of Stormfront.

By the looks of The Boys Season 2, Karl's Butcher will be struck with an even more vengeance in this new season. Reportedly, the characters who died in the first season may appear in the second season too through flashbacks.

Release Date

The Boys Season 2 will start streaming on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video from September 4, 2020. The OTT streaming platform had announced the second season even before the airing and eventual success of the first season. Earlier, Karl had also teased the fans hinting that the second season may release somewhere around mid-2020.

