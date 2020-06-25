'The Boys' Season 2 Reunion Episode Announced By Showrunner Eric Kripke On Social Media

Eric Kripke, the showrunner for The Boys, made a stunning announcement over Twitter confirming that The Boys will return for Season 2. In the tweet, Eric Kripke mentioned that the cast will come together for a special reunion episode which will be hosted by Patton Oswalt. This reunion episode is all set to begin on Friday, June 26.

The Boys Season 2 reunion episode announced by showrunner Eric Kripke

In the tweet, Eric Kripke further mentioned that several revelations will be made in the episode with regards to The Boys Season 2. The reunion episode is also expected to announce the release date of The Boys Season 2 which will be an Amazon Prime Exclusive. Fans of the show were very excited once this announcement was made. The first season of The Boys was quite successful and it garnered a huge fan following. Hence the makers have finally decided to return for a second season and fans of the show are extremely delighted by this decision.

Courtesy: Eric Kripke's Twitter

The Boys is a show about superheroes who are quite popular and are even compared to the likes of huge celebrities and politicians. The Superheroes abuse their powers rather than use them for good. Hence, The Boys embark on a journey to expose the truth of these superheroes in front of the world. The battle between the powerful and the powerless thus begins. The Boys set on a journey to expose the ill practices of the superhero group known as The Seven. The show explores various aspects in the lives of these heroes and thus dives deep into some dark places in terms of celebrity fame and attention. The Boys has an ensemble cast consisting of Karl Urban who plays the role of Billy Butcher, Jack Quaid in the role of Hughie, Laz Alonso plays the role of Mother's Milk, Tomer Kapon as Frenchie, Karen Fukuhara as the Female, Erin Moriarty plays Annie January, Chace Crawford as the Deep, Antony Starr as Homelander and Simon Pegg as Hughie's dad. Fans of the show are extremely excited as the announcement of Season 2 will be made on the reunion episode scheduled for Friday, June 26.

