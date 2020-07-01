'The Boys' Season 2 Sneak Peek Out: Watch The First Three Minutes

The Boys is a black comedy-action- drama superhero web series. Season 1 of the show was premiered on Amazon Prime Video in July 2019 and received rave reviews. The makers announced that a second season will be coming in 2020. Recently the streaming date of The Boys season 2 was revealed and now a three-minute sneak peek video is out. Read to know more.

The Boys season 2 sneak peek

A few days ago, The Boys cast and the crew was up for live streaming, where they discussed the show amongst each other and with the fans as well. At the end of their conversation, a three-minute sneak peek video of season 2 was shown. Now the makers have released the first three-minute video of The Boys season 2 on social media platforms.

The video starts with a statue of Homelander being made. It shows a meeting about the superheroes and their actions featuring Giancarlo Esposito as Stan Edgar, the CEO of Vought International. Then Black Noir is seen on his bloody killing streak, cutting a woman’s throat. In one side the meeting is going one where Edgar is discussing damages and death rates with the military officials. On the other side, Black Noir is ripping people apart. He reaches to a man who has fire superpower as he tries to blast Black Noir. However, the blast was not enough to kill Black Noir, who just gets burned with it. Black Noir then cuts the man's neck and walks away with it. Check out the “exclusive clip” below.

The Boys

Based on The Boys comic book by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, the series is developed by Eric Kripke. It shows the titular team of vigilantes as they fight back against super-powerful individuals who misuse their abilities. The series stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Anthony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Laz Alonsa, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Elisabeth Shue and others. Season 1 was grabbed much attention for its gruesome violence and black comedy.

The Boys season 2 cast will feature Patton Oswalt, Aya Cash, Goran Višnjić, Claudia Doumit and more. The second part is said to have eight episodes just like the first instalment. The series will continue with the team standing against the supes. The Boys season 2 is scheduled to premiere on Amazon Prime Video from September 4, 2020.

