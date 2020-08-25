'Unfriended: Dark Web' Series Ending Explained: Major Plot Twist In The Story Revealed

Unfriended: Dark Web is a 2018 American horror flick that was penned and directed by Stephen Susco. Unfriended: Dark Web also marked the directorial debut of Stephen. It was also a sequel to the 2014 film, Unfriended. It stars Colin Woodell, Betty Gabriel, Rebecca Rittenhouse, Andrew Lees, Connor Del Rio, Savira Windyani, and Stephanie Nougares. Unfriended: Dark Web was shot as a computer screen movie. It revolved around a group of friends who find a laptop which possesses access to the dark web. To their horror, the friends later realized that they are being watched by the original owners of the laptop who are some hackers. Here is all you need to know about the ending and the plot-twist of the Unfriended: Dark plot.

Also Read: Biohackers' Ending Explained: Does Emma Die At The End Of The Series? Find Out

Unfriended Dark web series ending explained

The film is full of meandering twists and turns, it has his biggest revelation at the end when the camera reveals whose computer the audience had been looking at the whole time. The viewers first wondered if it was the laptop that was stolen by the protagonist Matias which led to the entire chain of events. But at the end of Unfriended Dark web series, it is revealed that the computer belongs to the members of the secret society of hackers who had been controlling the entire series of events.

Also Read: Queen And Slim' Ending Explained: How Was Queen And Slim Killed?

The plot unfolds over an abandoned laptop

This entire sequence of events begins when the protagonist Matias finds an 'abandoned' laptop which he uses to skype call his friends. He later realizes that the laptop is being used to store videos of people being brutally tortured which are then being sold to the top bidder in the secret online chat room. They realize the magnitude of the situation when the actual owner of the laptop shows up at the house of Matias' girlfriend and threatens to kill her if his laptop is not returned. Things soon get ugly when Matias empties a bitcoin wallet from the laptop after which the owners realize that they no longer possess the laptop. The hackers then attempt to hunt down Matias and his friends one by one while pinning the evidence and the crime on the latter and his friends.

Also Read: Former 'Glee' Star Lea Michele Gives Birth To Baby Boy

Also Read: 'Dark Knight Rises' Ending Explained: What Is The Fate Of Batman, John Blake, And Gotham?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.