'Biohackers' Ending Explained: Does Emma Die At The End Of The Series? Find Out

Biohackers is the new sci-fi German Netflix series. Helmed by Tanja Bubbel, Nikolaus Schulz-Dornburg and Johanna Thalmann, Biohackers revolves around Emma, a young teen who is pursuing a degree in medicine at the University of Freiburg. Emma who is played by the Swiss actor Lune Wedler is fascinated with genetic engineering. She is also obsessed with her professor, Dr Tanja Lorenz.

Read | 'Circle' ending explained: Does Eric survive at the end of the game? Find out

Emma believes that Dr Lorenz is responsible for her parents’ death, and twin brother during a genetic trial. Driven by revenge Emma tries her best to get closer to Tanja’s genetic research through Jasper, the professor’s research assistant. Emma then embarks on the journey to find concrete evidence which will help her prove that Lorenz has conducted unethical genetic experiments on her brother and many other kids. Thus taking many innocent lives. Here is what happens in Biohackers ending.

Read | 'Queen and Slim' ending explained: How was Queen and Slim killed?

What is project Homo Deus?

After getting access to Lorenz’s biomedical research institute, Emma realises that she will need access to Lorenz’s home computer to collect all the evidence. By swooping Lorenz’s research assistant Jasper off his feet, Emma manages to get access to Lorenz’s home computer as well.

Emma discovers that along with her twin brother more than 200 other kids, were killed due to Lorenz’s experiments under the genetic engineering project Homo Deus. In fact, Emma was a subject of the experiments as well. She became the only survivor of the experiment and as a result of it, she developed a nearly perfect immune system.

Read | 'Truth or Dare' movie ending explained: What happens to Maddie?

Biohackers Season 1: Who is the mysterious man at the end?

Towards the end of the series, Emma outwits Lorenz and finally gets away with all the DNA samples needed to prove Lorenz’s illegal genome experiments. In the final scene of the season, she meets a man who claims to be her parents’ confidant. Emma innocently believes the mysterious man and hands him all the DNA samples. Emma hopes that he will help her in exposing Lorenz’s secrets to the world. However, the man abducts her and locks her up into a van where she finds Lorenz.

Read | Teenage Bounty Hunters Ending Explained: Who kidnaps Sterling at the end? Find out

Biohackers Season 1: Does Emma die at the end?

The kidnapper is who abducts Emma and Lorenz is Dr Andreas Winter, a former scientist who had now become a journalist for Stanford Quarterly. Emma approached him with the DNA samples because she believed that being a journalist he would help in revealing Lorenz’s secrets to the world. However, Andreas ends up using Lorenz’s research for his own benefit.

When Andreas realises Emma was the only surviving subject of Lorenz’s experiments, he decides to use them to create an ideal genetic modification which will allow everyone to gain an immune system as perfect as Emma’s. His ultimate intention is to gain fame and money with the help of this discovery. Emma does not die at the end of Biohackers season 1, but she finds herself in exceedingly difficult situations.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.