Emily In Paris Phone Case Wins Over Fans Of The Show, Here's Where You Can Buy It

The streaming giant Netflix released its most recent romantic comedy show, Emily in Paris on October 2, 2020. It stars Lily Collins in the lead role and is directed by Darren Star, who was also the creator of popular American series Sex and the City. One of the key factors that attracted many fans towards the show are the glorious and highly fashionable outfits that Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) adorns as she walks down the numerous arrondissements of Paris. Moreover, Emily also used a phone case that bewitched many of the show's viewers. Read on learn more about Emily in Paris iPhone case.

Emily in Paris iPhone case

A report in Refinery29 aptly suggested that Emily’s iPhone case quite resembled a retro camera. It featured a decorative lens, cute little knobs, and a shoulder strap to complete the look. Here is where you can buy the 3D camera phone case from Emily in Paris.

Where to buy the 3D camera phone case from Emily in Paris?

Upon some research, it was revealed that the 3D camera iPhone case is available on a website called Casetify. The model is called “Classic Camera 2.0.” It comes in four colours: Clear, black, pink, and midnight green. In fact, the case has varying levels of strength for a range of prices. The cheapest version of it costs $44.00 while the most expensive case costs $50.00.

Emily in Paris: About the show

The Netflix series follows Emily Cooper (Lilly Collins), a young workaholic Chicago native who is whisked to Paris with a new job offer. She lands in Paris in order to help revamp the social-media strategy for a luxury French marketing firm. However, by the end of the first season, Emily finds herself stuck in a deeply complicated love triangle.

Very early on in the show, Emily shares a night of passion with her neighbour Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), only to later discover that he was also courting her best friend Camille. Moreover, the young and dashing Gabriel is set to leave Paris in order to open his own restaurant in Normandy. Emily in Paris closely resembles another romantic comedy show created by Darren Star, known as Younger. Six Seasons of Younger have aired on Hulu since it premiered in 2015.

Emily in Paris cast: Who are the actors?

Aside from Lily Collins, the show stars French actor Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie and Ashley Park as Mindy Chen. Lucas Bravo plays Gabriel, Emily's downstairs neighbour. Other actors featured in the show are Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, Camille Razat.

