'High Rise Invasion': Will There Be A Season 2? What To Expect In The Survival Anime?

High Rise Invasion is a survival anime that follows the life of 16-year-old Yuri Honjo. When Yuri finds herself trapped in an illogical world full of high-rise skyscrapers, she has to escape from the evil and sinister masked creatures living there. She also discovers that her brother Rika HonjÅ is also stuck in the bizarre world and she has to find him before escaping. This original animation on Netflix is based on the 21-volume-manga series by the same. News about the anime’s release on the OTT platform was announced at the Netflix Anime Festival along with four other anime: Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure, Thermae Romae Novae, Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan and The Way of the Househusband. The High Rise Invasion review by most people who have watched it has been positive. Continue reading to know will there be a season 2 of High Rise Invasion.

Will There Be A Season 2 Of High Rise Invasion?

As the anime was released recently (February 25, 2021), it is too soon to know if there will be a High Rise Invasion season 2. Neither Netflix nor Studio Zero-G has made any announcements regarding an upcoming season. However, with the first season having an open ending, there are definitely possibilities for a second season. For instance, Yuri did not find her brother yet so that is something fans can expect to see in the plot for a new season of the series. Netflix usually decides on adding new seasons based on the show’s performance and viewership ratings. As of now, the reviews have mostly been positive. Taking all that into consideration, fans can keep their fingers crossed for a High Rise Invasion season 2.

High Rise Invasion Review

High Rise Invasion does not pace up its audience instead begins the premiering episode with gore. The anime opens with blood oozing to the ground and the scene zooms out to reveal a man on the ground with his head split with a sword. Its graphics are great and the series is perfect for those who love a show that gives a good adrenaline rush. Some fans are critiquing the show for introducing too many characters in just 12 episodes. At the same time, social media is filled with praises for the Sniper Mask character.

i just know that tenkuu shinpan will leave no crumbs and EAT every anime up. #HighRiseInvasion pic.twitter.com/Rr5nmuhA37 — ð˜¬ð˜¢ð˜µð˜¦ â€ (@ANIMEFILED) February 25, 2021

Finally, the OG Sniper Mask has made his first debut and it's lookin LIT ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ #HighRiseInvasion pic.twitter.com/rtvo5HuuSi — Rawl&Wales*ðŸ· (@RawlinSeth) February 25, 2021

What To Watch Next If You Liked High Rise Invasion?

Another

Tokyo Ghoul

Death Note

Hell Girl

Devilman Crybaby

Alice In Borderland

