Who Are 'High Rise Invasion' Voice Actors? Here's All About The New Netflix Anime

High Rise Invasion is a gripping death-game anime set in a massive city with skyscrapers. What’s more interesting is that these skyscrapers are linked by suspension bridges that characters from this story use multiple times. Developed by Zero-G animation studios, the anime follows Yuri Honjō, a high school student who suddenly discovers that she has been transported to this bizarre world. However, now that she is here, she must do everything she can to protect herself from figures wearing masks while also searching for her brother Rika, who also has been transported into the world. Find out who are the High Rise invasion voice actors.

High Rise Invasion characters

The arrival of the anime on Netflix has sparked interest in the series among audiences worldwide. The show was adapted into English for viewers in the United Kingdom and the United States. Over the years many prominent voice actors have been roped in to voice the characters on the High-rise Invasion. According to Den of Geek the protagonist Yuri Honjo, the high schoole4 combating masked killers in a world of high rise buildings, is voiced by Suzie Yeung in English and in the Japanese version, it is Haruka Shiraishi who has given her voice to the same character. Another popular voice actor attached to this anime is Jennie Kwan who is voicing Mayuko Nise. Here’s a list of other English voice actors who are a part of the High rise invasion cast.

Kuon Shinzaki – Stephanie Sheh

Sniper Mask – Jonah Scott

Mamoru Aikawa – Johnny Yong Bosch

Yayoi Kusakabe – Cristina Vee

Rika Honjo – Zeno Robinson

More about High Rise Invasion

The Japanese Manga series ran from 2013 to 2019. But its claim to fame came when it was adapted into an anime series by the OTT giant Netflix. The show started airing on the streaming platform on February 25. High Rise Invasion season 1 was directed by Masahiro Takata and written by Tōko Machida. However, as for season 2, neither Netflix nor the series creators have released any statement.

Given that the show has only just released on the streaming platform, fans can expect Netflix to take sometime before confirming a second season. According to a report in What’s on Netflix, the streaming giant takes six to eight weeks to analyze the streaming numbers pooled in by a show to decide whether to give it a second season. Here is the possible plot for High Rise season 2.

High-Rise Invasion Season 2 Plot

Season 1 of High-Rise Invasion concludes with Yuri and her allies’ securing a victory over the masks that Mamoru Aikawa sends. Yuri defeats Swimmer Mask before sealing Great Angel’s abilities. She then brings him under her control with her newly-unlocked manipulation abilities as a Closer to God. On the other hand, Mamoru discovers that Reki and Yuri are siblings and manages to get an emotional response from the former when Mamoru threatens the latter. In season 2, the search for Yuri’s brother Reki will continue. Yuri might discover new abilities.

