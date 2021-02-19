Is 'Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan' A Part Of Jojo Anime? Find Out How The Two Anime Are Related

Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan is the latest anime being release by Netflix in a long series on anime. Netflix is proving once again that they are dedicated to catering to the anime audience with high-quality content. Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan is an OVA Jojo spinoff of the super-popular JoJo's Bizarre Adventures series. How much are the two shows linked? Read on to find out whether Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan is a part of Jojo anime.

Is Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan a Part of Jojo anime?

Rohan Kishibe is a character from the show Jojo's Bizarre Adventures. Since Jojo is very popular and fans were very fond of the character of Kishibe Rohan, he got his own manga adaptation. The first Kishibe Rohan Manga was published in the year 1997. The Kishibe Rohan manga was published on the Weekly Shonen Jump or Jump Square. In 2013, Kishibe Rohan got his own collection of stories in the form of a book called 'Rohan Kishibe Goes to Gucci'. Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan is part of that book. Since then the character of Kishibe Rohan has remained a fan favourite but never got his own anime adaptation, until now.

Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan revolves around the character of Rohan from the Jojo anime as he confronts different supernatural mysteries in each episode. Each episode is a standalone episode with its own self-contained story. In each episode, Rohan goes on different adventures and interacts with a lot of people and magical creatures. There are some awesome fight sequences in the anime as well. If you haven't seen it yet, you should definitely check out this anime.

Do you have to Watch Jojo to Understand Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan?

Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan is set in the same anime universe as Jojo's Bizarre Adventure but the best part is you don't need to have seen Jojo anime to understand Kishibe Rohan. Although they are related to each other many characters overlap, Kishibe Rohan is its own story which isn't related to Jojo at all. So even if you watch Kishibe Rohan without having seen Jojo you will be able to understand everything. If you have seen Jojo your enjoyment of the show will be increased with all the Jojo characters, references and easter eggs. If you liked Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan and haven't seen Jojo yet, it's an excellent anime to explore as well.

