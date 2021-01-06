HIMYM's Cast Josh Radnor & Abigail Spencer Meet Up, Give Fans A 'HIMYM' Reunion

Abigail Spencer and Josh Radnor, who co-starred in How I Met Your Mother recently met. They enjoyed each other’s company as they took Josh's dog for a talk. The pandemic didn’t stop the HIMYM cast from hanging out together.

HIMYM cast meet up -

In the video shared by WM News, Abigail was seen in a pink turtleneck sweater that she wore on her flowy dress. She added furry boots to her look with her hair left loose while she held the dog in her arms. Whereas, Josh was seen in a graphic t-shirt and added a blue checked shirt on top. He wore a pair of blue denim jeans and sneakers while holding a glass of coffee. Both wore face masks. They were also spotted grabbing lunch with a couple of friends by giving fans a HIMYM reunion, in a picture shared by a fan club on Twitter.

Josh Radnor #HIMYM de paseo con Abigail Spencer #Timeless #GreysAnatomy , una de sus "ex" en Cómo Conocí a Vuestra Madre😍 pic.twitter.com/NmDurPGHXn — boymeetsworldfan (@bmworldfan) January 5, 2021

More about Josh Radnor -

Josh Radnor is best known for portraying Ted Mosby on the popular CBS sitcom How I Met Your Mother. He made his writing and directorial debut with the comedy-drama film Happythankyoumoreplease in 2010. In 2012, he wrote, directed and starred in the film, Liberal Arts. He has been nominated for various awards. He has also worked in plays and drama series.

More about Abigail Spencer -

Abigail Spencer began her career playing Rebecca Tyree on the ABC daytime television soap opera All My Children. She also did roles on Mad Men, Hawthorne, and Suits for which she received positive acclaim. She received nominations for various roles. She has appeared in numerous films, such as In My Sleep, Cowboys & Aliens, This Means War, The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia, Oz the Great and Powerful, This Is Where I Leave You and more.

HIMYM -

How I Met Your Mother is an American sitcom, which ran from 2005 to 2014. Josh played the main role in the show. HIMYM Cast includes Jason Segel, Cobie Smulders, Abigail Spencer and others. Abigail gave a guest appearance in the show. The show is about Barney and Robin fail to define their relationship while Ted struggles with his dating life. It is known for its unique structure, humour and more.

