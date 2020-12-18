Dwayne Bravo To Miss Out On Potential Reunion With Stephen Fleming In UAE In January 2021

Star all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has established himself as a force to reckon with when it comes to white-ball cricket. His stellar records in the shorter formats combined with his immense popularity have made him a lucrative pick for franchise-based cricket leagues as well. The cricketer was recently roped in by the Dehli Bulls for the Abu Dhabi T10 league and was set to reunite with Stephen Fleming.

An uber aggressive batsman and a crafty bowler, @DJBravo47 is all set to amaze us with his all-round skills for @DelhiBullsT10 in the Season 4 of Abu Dhabi #T10League. He has been signed as our ICON Player 😎🔥#DilSeDilli #DelhiBulls #DwayneBravo #DelhiBullsT10 @T10League pic.twitter.com/CJoDPN9DrN — Delhi Bulls (@DelhiBullsT10) December 15, 2020

Abu Dhabi T10: Dwayne Bravo to not reunite with Stephen Fleming in the UAE

Stephen Fleming has garnered appreciation from all corners for his stint with the Chennai IPL team. Dwayne Bravo, who is one of the key players in the Chennai IPL team, also shares a great camaraderie with the coach. The two were slated to come together once again for the Abu Dhabi T10 competition. However, it seems that cricket fans will have to wait to see the highly successful alliance once again.

ALSO READ | India Vs Australia 1st Test Broadcast Hit By Sydney COVID-19 Outbreak, Brett Lee Goes Home

The team have incorporated several changes to their management and plan to enter the tournament with a revamped think-tank. After a disappointing previous season, where they could only manage to win a single fixture, they have named Dwayne Bravo as their new captain with hopes of changing their fortunes around. Stephen Fleming, who served as the head coach for the team for the last season, was expected to retain his position with the team.

ALSO READ | Cheteshwar Pujara Breaks MASSIVE Joe Root Record After Rearguard In Adelaide

However, Delhi Bulls have decided to not continue with Stephen Fleming as their coach for the upcoming season. Former England coach Andy Flower has been roped in to fill the New Zealander's shoes. Flower was associated with the Maratha Arabians team in the previous season, and so was Dwayne Bravo. Their stint with the Maratha Arabians team was highly successful, and they also went on to clinch the championship.

ALSO READ | Lyon Will Be Massive Threat For India, Says Ponting

Abu Dhabi T10 league dates

The T10 format is gaining popularity and the Abu Dhabi T10 League has been instrumental in its success. The initial season enthralled cricket fans with high-octane matches, and yet another entertaining season is on the cards. While players such as Andre Russell, Shoaib Malik, Thisara Perera, Zaheer Khan, and many more have been a part of the league in the past, many superstar players are expected to take the field for their respective franchises this season as well. The tournament is scheduled to commence on January 28, 2021, in the UAE.

ALSO READ | Shoaib Malik Dedicates LPL 2020 Title Win To Peshawar Attack Victims, Fans Laud Cricketer

Image source: Dwayne Bravo Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.