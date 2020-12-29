Are Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez Set For Major Reunion At David Beckham's Inter Miami Soon?

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi formed a formidable duo up front alongside Luis Suarez, winning several accolades on the way together. However, Suarez's departure to Atletico Madrid last summer brought about an end to a mesmerising strike partnership in the Spanish top flight. But the two football greats are yet to call it quits and plan to play together again, this time around in the Major League Soccer (MLS).

Inter Miami transfer news: David Beckham to reunite Messi, Suarez?

Messi and Suarez have been linked with a move to the MLS with the David Beckham-owned Inter Miami considered the frontrunners to sign the two fierce attackers. The Argentina international has a contract which binds with Camp Nou until the end of the current season. Any delay in contract extension talks will propel him to agree to a pre-contract with any prospective club for a free transfer.

On the other hand, Suarez has joined Atletico Madrid just last summer and is bound by a contract until June 2022. According to Catalunya Radio, the two superstars harbour the dream of reuniting again on the field. However, the report does not mention any stipulated timescale for the reunion.

Messi transfer latest: Argentine to wait until end of season before future move

During an interview with LaSexta, Messi did hint at a prospective move to the MLS. He stated, "I, at all times had the dream of having the ability to get pleasure from and have the expertise of residing within the United States, expertise what the league there’s like."

However, the 33-year-old did insist that he'd prefer to wait until the end of the season before deciding on his future move. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner enjoys a healthy relationship with Beckham. Last summer, the MLS outfit succeeded in signing Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain on a free transfer.

Messi in contact with Suarez

Thus, a move to Inter Miami for Messi cannot be ruled out completely. The Argentine forward also revealed he is in contact with Suarez and the duo speak on a daily basis. He also expressed his anguish in the way the club treated the Uruguayan forward while dealing with his exit last summer.

Image courtesy: Leo Messi Instagram