Holly Marie Combs From The 'Charmed' Cast Calls For Peace Among Fans On Twitter Amid Feud

Holly Marie Combs has called for peace between fans of the original Charmed series and the reboot version made by CW. This comes after an online feud that took place between the original cast of Charmed and the cast that stars in the reboot version of it. The actors of the versions of the series have openly engaged in a war of words on social media. Fans were divided on their opinions as well.

Here’s what Holly Marie Comb tweeted

Holly Marie Combs took to Twitter to call for peace between the fans of Charmed. Read her tweet here:

My Charmed friends ... I would like everyone to stop. Truth be told and it will be told is that our issues were and are at the corporate level. And we have the receipts. Just as the new cast were asked to be people they were not we were given ultimatums that were crazily unfair. — Holly Marie Combs Ryan (@H_Combs) October 16, 2020

She also added, “And I will say to the ladies of the reboot... stick together... negotiate together and know that the discourse between us, you guys and crews being discarded and replaced is what they bank on. Division. That is all. Blessed be”. Holly Marie Combs also went on to say, “And for the last time I will say it’s not about any 1 person taking a job to support their families or themselves. It’s about an industry that sees us only as numbers whether it be follower #’s or $ signs. Cuz in the end and actually in the beginning that’s all we were/are. Cool”.

Holly and her co-star from Charmed, Rose McGowan, in a video on Twitter recently were seen talking to each other about why the old and original version of Charmed cannot be found on Netflix. Following this, Rose McGowan is repeatedly heard saying that the reboot version ''sucks”. This did not sit well with Sarah Jeffery, who stars in the reboot version.

She even hit back at the video on Twitter by saying that Combs and McGowan find happiness somewhere else and not in the form of putting other women down. She also said that she would feel embarrassed to behave that way. Check tweet below:

2/2 I truly hope they find happiness elsewhere, and not in the form of putting down other WOC. I would be embarrassed to behave this way. Peace and love to y’all. https://t.co/MuyZCZjbCp — Sarah Jeffery (@sarahjeffery) October 13, 2020

The original version of Charmed that released in 1998 revolves around three sisters who realise that they are the descendants of female witches. They also learn witchcraft as each sister has a unique set of powers. They combine their powers to fight evil.

The Charmed reboot released in 2018. It is available for streaming on Netflix. Charmed reboot has two seasons so far and the third season of it is underway.

